Who Is Headlining The 2024 Reading And Leeds Festival?

While Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving yesterday (November 23), on the other side of the pond, UK music fans were treated to a major festival announcement: The Reading and Leeds Festivals, the paired events that are among the biggest events of the summer in the country, have announced their headliners for 2024.

Leading the way for next summer’s events are Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Liam Gallagher, Catfish And The Bottlemen, and Gerry Cinnamon. Fred, Del Rey, and Cinnamon are all headlining the event for the first time, and Gallagher is set to perform Oasis’s Definitely Maybe album in full.

Organizers actually unveiled the first ten performers, as also on the bill are Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox, and Digga D.

The festivals are set to go down from August 21 to 25, 2024. Presale tickets for Barclaycard and Three customers are available starting at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. ET) on November 28. Then, weekend and day tickets go on general sale starting at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. ET) on November 30.

More information about tickets for both events is available at readingandleedsfestival.com. The website also provides further insights about the best ways to travel to and from the fests, where to find lodging, the venues, accessibility options, volunteer opportunities, and more.

