Over the course of the past decade, Lana Del Rey has made major contributions to her own catalog, as well those of others’. Last year, she delivered “Snow On The Beach,” a highly anticipated collaboration with Taylor Swift from the latter’s Midnights album. While the album, as a whole, was well-received, some fans were disappointed that Del Rey mostly contributed background vocals, rather than fully-fledged lead vocals.

In a new video interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Del Rey explained how “Snow On The Beach” came together. She revealed that she matched Swift’s vocals so uncannily, that fans may not have noticed her vocals, as they were layered together so well.

“I can mimic almost anyone, so I am all over the first version of ‘Snow On The Beach,'” Del Rey said. “I layer and match her vocals perfectly, so you would never even know that I was completely all over that first song. She wanted me to sing the whole thing, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Elsewhere in the video, Del Rey said she was happy to act as a co-producer on the song.

Earlier this year, Swift released a special edition of Midnights, with a new version of “Snow On The Beach,” featuring more vocals from Del Rey.

