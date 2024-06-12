Who Is The 1975’s Matty Healy Reportedly Engaged To?

Confirmed “hot rodent man” Matty Healy is seemingly no longer on the market. The 1975 singer and model Gabbriette Bechtel have been dating since September, and on Wednesday, she may have revealed that they’re engaged by flashing a large black diamond ring on her left hand in a series of Instagram Story posts. In one caption, she wrote, “Marrying the 1975 is very brat @trumanblack,” referring to Charli XCX’s new album, Brat. Many of the photos appear to be taken from Charli’s concert in Brooklyn, New York (Healy’s 1975 bandmate, George Daniel, is engaged to Charli).

Neither Healy or Bechtel have confirmed the engagement rumors.

US Weekly reports that following Healy’s The Tortured Poets Department-inspiring fling with Taylor Swift, he “moved on with Bechtel in September 2023. The musician and model were photographed kissing in New York City on what appeared to be a date. Since then, Bechtel has attended various events with Healy, even offering a look into their relationship on Instagram.”

When asked what they connected over, Bechtel noted that they “have the same taste in music” and both like cooking. “I think that we just both enjoy good food, honestly. He’s taught me a lot about food,” she told E! News. “The last thing I did was a really good kale salad with pine nuts. Parmesan, sexy little skirt steak and I did potato gratin.”

You can see some of her Instagram Stories below.