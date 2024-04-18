Although Taylor Swift is slated to drop The Tortured Poets Department later tonight, yesterday evening, a leak of the record appeared to make the rounds online — causing the internet to go into a frenzy.

Specifically, the lines “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth / Should be a bigger artist / I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed Golden Retriever,” which are reportedly from the title track, raised speculation that it was actually about Matty Healy. (Upon the album’s initial announcement, many had figured it would center around her breakup with Joe Alwyn.)

You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate… we declared that Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist pic.twitter.com/Z3y5iGaeiF — Aidan (@aidanthereup) April 18, 2024

Here’s what else is making listeners think this, at least from the suspected leak.