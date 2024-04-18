Although Taylor Swift is slated to drop The Tortured Poets Department later tonight, yesterday evening, a leak of the record appeared to make the rounds online — causing the internet to go into a frenzy.
Specifically, the lines “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth / Should be a bigger artist / I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed Golden Retriever,” which are reportedly from the title track, raised speculation that it was actually about Matty Healy. (Upon the album’s initial announcement, many had figured it would center around her breakup with Joe Alwyn.)
You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate… we declared that Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist pic.twitter.com/Z3y5iGaeiF
— Aidan (@aidanthereup) April 18, 2024
Here’s what else is making listeners think this, at least from the suspected leak.
Is Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Album About Matty Healy?
Later in the same song, Swift apparently namedrops both Lucy Dacus and Jack Antonoff as those that she and Healy had told about their relationship. She points out that The 1975 lead singer left his typewriter at her house.
Others on Twitter have hinted that this also might not be the only Healy-themed track on the new album, as there are a lot more than listeners initially thought there would be.
opening up the timeline to people saying that taylor swift’s new album is 80% about matty healy pic.twitter.com/g7VMCje0OG
— kailey 🕊 (@kaileyolsson) April 18, 2024
Shortly after Swift’s split from Alwyn, she was spotted out with Healy during May 2023. However, the two were reportedly over by June. Since then, Swift has been dating football player Travis Kelce for a few months.
The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic Records. Find more information here.