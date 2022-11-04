Paramore returned this year with the announcement of their long-awaited sixth studio album This Is Why. Their live performances at festivals and on late-night television have been nothing but spectacular. After announcing some shows this year, they’re back today with the announcement of a full-on 2023 North American tour.

It’ll kick off in Charlotte, NC in May and end in St. Paul, MN in August. Accompanying them on the road will be Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu. In July, Hayley Williams said that Bloc Party was “the number one reference” when it came to making the new album.

Check out the tour dates below.

05/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

05/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

05/27 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

05/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

06/02 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

06/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *^

06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *^

06/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

06/08 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

06/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

06/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paint Arena *^

06/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *^

06/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *^

07/06 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +%

07/08 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena +%

07/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +%

07/11 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +%

07/13 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +%

07/16 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +

07/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

07/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +

07/24 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +%

07/25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum +%

07/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena +%

07/29 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +%

07/30 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +%

08/02 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +%

* with Bloc Party

+ with Foals

% with The Linda Lindas

^ with Genesis Owusu

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. local time here.

This Is Why arrives 2/10 via Atlantic Records.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.