For over a year, Zach Bryan has been in a relationship with Brianna LaPaglia (also known as Brianna Chickenfry), an influencer who co-hosts the Barstool Sports podcast BFFs alongside David Portnoy and Josh Richards. Now, though, both have confirmed they are no longer together.

Why Did Zach Bryan And Brianna LaPaglia Break Up?

The situation began yesterday (October 21), when LaPaglia shared a mysterious handwritten note that reads (per People):

“And eventually you’ll find that life goes on, even if you don’t want it to.

The days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop.

You’ll believe life is cruel for continuing on while your feet are stuck.

You’ll find people and moments to blame for your concrete feet.

Then there will come a morning when you wake and realize things go on, life isn’t cruel.

Your feet are.

The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well.”

Then, in an Instagram Story shared today, Bryan wrote:

Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, l am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.

So, the reason for the break-up, per Bryan, is that due to personal circumstances, he thought the split would benefit them both.

LaPaglia then shared a Story of her own: