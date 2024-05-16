It appears things have been up and down for Zach Bryan over the past couple months. He performed with Bruce Springsteen in March, but more recently he and girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia apparently got into a serious crash.

LaPaglia, better known as Brianna Chickenfry, shared the story on TikTok, saying in a video:

“I’m just going to rant for a second because I think I’m nearing a mental breakdown and I’ve been living on a bus for the past month, so that doesn’t help the mental. […] Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered, and thank God we had our seat belts on, but there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other. After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, ‘Oh my God, thank God, it didn’t hit an artery.’ It was just a huge gash, we were OK, we are happy and alive.”

Based on LaPaglia’s phrasing, the crash either involved two vehicles positioned side by side, or it involved a side-by-side, a type of recreational vehicle often used off-road. Either way, Bryan himself has yet to publicly acknowledge the incident.

Check out the video below.