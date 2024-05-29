Wilco has announced a new EP, Hot Sun Cool Shroud. The six-track project will arrive in conjunction with Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival, set to take place at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

The album follows 2023’s Cousin. Following the release of Cousin, Wilco lead vocalist Jeff Tweedy revisted material for the album the band recorded, but didn’t finish. He once again collaborated with engineering mixer Tom Schick to produce the six new songs.

“It’s fun to have something new to release at Solid Sound,” Tweedy said. “This year we’re putting out an EP with a summertime-after-dark kind of feeling. It starts off pretty hot, like heat during the day, has some instrumentals on it that are a little agitated and uncomfortable and ends with a cooling breeze. There are tracks on Hot Sun Cool Shroud that are more aggressive and angular than anything we’ve put out in a while, and a song about love melting you like ice cream into a puddle of sugary soup. All the pieces of summer, including the broody cicadas.”

You can see the Hot Sun Cool Shroud tracklist and five different cover arts below.