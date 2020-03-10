Wilco And Sleater-Kinney Will Embark On Their ‘It’s Time’ Co-Headlining Summer Tour

After Wilco released the record Ode To Joy and Sleater-Kinney debuted their comeback album The Center Won’t Hold last year, the two bands are saying “it’s time” to tour together. The two groups will come together and play a handful of shows this summer as part of their co-headling It’s Time tour.
The bands made the tour announcement in a hilarious sketch video. Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy phones Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, and she misinterprets his tour invitation.
Check out Sleater-Kinney and Wilco’s It’s Time co-headlining tour dates below
03/10 — Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall &
03/11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall &
03/13 — Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall &
03/14 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma &
03/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater &
03/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !
03/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !
03/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre &
03/23 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall &
03/24 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^
03/26 — Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts ^
03/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
03/28 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
03/29 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^
03/31 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^
04/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre %
04/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl %
04/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %
04/15 — Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall $
04/16 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre $
04/18 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $
04/19 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/15 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
06/19 — Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
06/22 — Merignac, FR @ Krakatoa
06/23 — Nimes, FR @ La Paloma
06/25 — Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros
06/26 — Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico
06/27 — Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival
06/28 — Barcelona, ES @ Suite Festival
06/30 — San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal
07/02 — Werchter, BE @ FestivalPark Rock Werchter
07/03 — Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
08/06 — Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts @
08/08 — Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky @
08/11 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @*
08/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland @*
08/14 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park @*
08/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre @*
08/16 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @*
08/18 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station @*
08/19 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre @*
08/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion @*
08/22 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium @*
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts @*
08/25 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion @*
08/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point @*
08/27 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater @*
08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion @*
09/17 — Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park #
09/18 — Ashwaubenon, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park #
09/19 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater #
! with Young Fresh Fellows
& with Kacy and Clayton
^ with James Elkington
% with White Fence
$ with Ratboys
# with Trampled by Turtles
@ with Sleater-Kinney
* with NNAMDÏ