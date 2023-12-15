For many artists, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert performance series is a show they can’t wait to knock out. Several acts, such as Noname and Olivia Rodrigo, to name a few, have appeared on the program more than once. However, for Alvvays, nerves have always gotten the better of them. But today (December 15), the group found the courage to make their long-awaited cameo.

Ahead of the start of their 2024 North American tour, Alvvays took to the platform’s headquarters to rock out to some of their notable songs. Guitarist Alec O’Hanley, keyboard player Kerri MacLellan, bassist Abbey Blackwell, drummer Sheridan Riley, and, of course, singer Molly Rankin make the particular small office furniture home for just under twenty minutes.

After their opening track, “Belinda Says,” Rankin tried to cut through their nerve by saying, “Hi! Thanks for coming to this. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve not worked up the courage to do this… until today.”

Following the next song on their setlist, “Pressed,” Rankin felt more comfortable and even joked about her next professional gig. “We met some of the NPR staff a few nights ago at a restaurant, which was sweet. But we made a backdoor deal that I was taking over for Bob [Boilen] after he retired. Thanks for the thirty-five years, but yeah,” said the singer, poking fun at the mastermind behind the beloved music series plans to bow out.

Closing the set, Alvvays performs “Very Online Guy” and “Tile By Tile,” and just like that, their first Tiny Desk Concert appearance is in the books.

Watch Alvvays’ full performance above.