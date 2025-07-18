After becoming a leading force in modern shoegaze, Wisp is nearing a milestone as her new album If Not Winter is out in early August. Before that, Wisp has shared “Breathe Onto Me,” which is set to be the final pre-album single.

Wisp says of the song, “‘Breathe onto me’ is a fun play on affection, touch, and love on the surface. It’s about the simplicity of physical relationships and how they can totter between innocent and lustful.”

Wisp previously said of working on the project, “It’s definitely a very hard challenge going from writing singles to making a cohesive album just because the songs have to make sense together, and I want my album to tell a story. […] I’m sticking to the ethereal, fairy tale-esque stuff [that] circulates around Greek mythology, the mermaids and the angels, and I really want to incorporate more mystical creatures into my music, which will be fun to experiment with.”

Listen to “Breathe Onto Me” above and find Wisp’s upcoming tour dates below.