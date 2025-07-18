After becoming a leading force in modern shoegaze, Wisp is nearing a milestone as her new album If Not Winter is out in early August. Before that, Wisp has shared “Breathe Onto Me,” which is set to be the final pre-album single.
Wisp says of the song, “‘Breathe onto me’ is a fun play on affection, touch, and love on the surface. It’s about the simplicity of physical relationships and how they can totter between innocent and lustful.”
Wisp previously said of working on the project, “It’s definitely a very hard challenge going from writing singles to making a cohesive album just because the songs have to make sense together, and I want my album to tell a story. […] I’m sticking to the ethereal, fairy tale-esque stuff [that] circulates around Greek mythology, the mermaids and the angels, and I really want to incorporate more mystical creatures into my music, which will be fun to experiment with.”
Listen to “Breathe Onto Me” above and find Wisp’s upcoming tour dates below.
Wisp’s 2025 Tour Dates
08/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
08/25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/27 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (supporting System Of A Down & Korn)
08/28 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (supporting System Of A Down & Korn)
08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (supporting System Of A Down & Avenged Sevenfold)
09/01 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (supporting System Of A Down & Avenged Sevenfold)
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium (supporting System Of A Down & Deftones)
09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium (supporting System Of A Down & Deftones)
09/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
09/07 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/08 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/11 — Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09/13 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
09/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/18 — Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
09/19 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/27 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
09/29 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
09/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/01 — Houston, TX @ Numbers
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/04 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/06 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/07 — Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/08 — Kansas City, MO @ recordbar
10/22 — Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
10/23 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
10/24 — London, UK @ EartH
10/25 — Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
10/27 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/28 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor
10/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Room
10/31 — Hamburg, DE @ headCRASH
11/01 — Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
11/02 — Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy
If Not Winter is out 8/1 via Music Soup/Interscope. Find more information here.