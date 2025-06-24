Modern shoegaze hero Wisp officially has a new album on the way: Today (June 24), Wisp announced If Not Winter. It certainly won’t be winter when the project drops on August 1. Available now is a new single, the both-heavy-and-light “Save Me Now.”
A press release notes the album “represents a complete realization of a boundary-exploding vision for shoegaze,” and that it “finds Wisp synthesizing disparate sonic universes into a singular and evocative aesthetic.” It’s also said to incorporate “the melodic sophistication of pop’s most versatile songwriters, folk’s narrative poetry, and the hierarchy-smashing communal ideals of hardcore.”
In an Alternative Press interview earlier this year, Wisp said of working on the project, “It’s definitely a very hard challenge going from writing singles to making a cohesive album just because the songs have to make sense together, and I want my album to tell a story. […] I’m sticking to the ethereal, fairy tale-esque stuff [that] circulates around Greek mythology, the mermaids and the angels, and I really want to incorporate more mystical creatures into my music, which will be fun to experiment with.”
Watch the “Save Me Now” video above. Wisp also announced a bunch of tour dates, so check out the upcoming shows, including some previously shared, below.
Wisp’s 2025 Tour Dates
08/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
08/27 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^
08/28 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^
08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *#
09/01 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *#
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *%
09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *%
09/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
09/07 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/08 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/11 — Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09/13 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
09/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD
09/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/18 — Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
09/19 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/27 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
09/29 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
09/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/01 — Houston, TX @ Numbers
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/04 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/22 — Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
10/23 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
10/24 — London, UK @ EartH
10/25 — Paris, France @ Maroquinerie
10/27 — Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, Belgium @ Botanique
10/28 — Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
10/29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Old Room
10/31 — Hamburg, Geramny @ headCRASH
11/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree
11/02 — Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Hybrydy
* supporting System Of A Down
^ supporting Korn
# supporting Avenged Sevenfold
% supporting Deftones
If Not Winter is out 8/1 via Interscope. Find more information here.