Modern shoegaze hero Wisp officially has a new album on the way: Today (June 24), Wisp announced If Not Winter. It certainly won’t be winter when the project drops on August 1. Available now is a new single, the both-heavy-and-light “Save Me Now.”

A press release notes the album “represents a complete realization of a boundary-exploding vision for shoegaze,” and that it “finds Wisp synthesizing disparate sonic universes into a singular and evocative aesthetic.” It’s also said to incorporate “the melodic sophistication of pop’s most versatile songwriters, folk’s narrative poetry, and the hierarchy-smashing communal ideals of hardcore.”

In an Alternative Press interview earlier this year, Wisp said of working on the project, “It’s definitely a very hard challenge going from writing singles to making a cohesive album just because the songs have to make sense together, and I want my album to tell a story. […] I’m sticking to the ethereal, fairy tale-esque stuff [that] circulates around Greek mythology, the mermaids and the angels, and I really want to incorporate more mystical creatures into my music, which will be fun to experiment with.”

Watch the “Save Me Now” video above. Wisp also announced a bunch of tour dates, so check out the upcoming shows, including some previously shared, below.