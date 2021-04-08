It’s been a year since Yaeji released her debut full-length project, the mixtape What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던. To mark the occasion, Yaeji has dropped a new video for “When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter,” a bonus track that appears on some editions of the project.

According to press materials, the clip “takes the viewer through a collage of memories from Yaeji’s personal documentation of her journey alongside the making and release of What We Drew.” Indeed, the clip does come across like a video diary, featuring phone-shot slices of Yaeji’s life.

Yaeji previously said of the song, “When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter’ was a track I wrote maybe close to 3 years ago. I was probably a different person back then, but the song still resonates with me now. It was included as a bonus track in the Korean and Japanese CDs of What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던, but we’re finally sharing it with everyone.”

Yaeji also previously told Apple Music of What We Drew, “My language for producing music is way more diverse now and allows me to create different-sounding music. […] Every track is a bit different. I really hope it brings a little bit of positivity.”

Watch the “When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter” video above.