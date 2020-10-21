Korean-American producer Yaeji first made a name for herself when her 2017 song “Drink I’m Sippin On” was widely shared via 88rising’s YouTube channel, a renowned collective for Asian-American and Asian musicians. Since then, the artist continued to cement herself as a promising producer through a handful of singles and EPs. After touring the world and working with big artists like Charli XCX and Robyn, Yaeji shared to her debut LP What We Drew last April.

Now returning with a bonus track, Yaeji debuted the song “When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter” Wednesday. The song calls back to the chilled-out nature of the producer’s early catalog, boasting a slow, thumping beat under her fuzzy layered lyrical delivery.

Speaking about the bonus track in a statement, Yaeji said: “‘When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter’ was a track I wrote maybe close to 3 years ago. I was probably a different person back then, but the song still resonates with me now. It was included as a bonus track in the Korean and Japanese CDs of What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던, but we’re finally sharing it with everyone.”

Listen to “When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter” above.

What We Drew is out now via XL. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.