Korean producer Yaeji has made a name for herself over the years and gained a cult following through her down-tempo beats and chilled-out production. The musician also drew attention when she landed a feature on Charli XCX’s “February 2017” with Clairo and put a spin on a remix of Robyn’s “Beach2k20.” Now, the producer is gearing up for the release of a new mixtape, her first since 2017’s EP2. Yaeji announced her upcoming What We Drew with the energetic “Waking Up Down.” Yaeji returns to give another taste of her mixtape with a video to her title track.

Yaeji’s “What We Drew” arrives as a more introspective number than the dance-ready “Waking Up Down.” The video itself is an ode to her friends and family in Korea. The visual opens with several of her hometown friends introducing themselves and discussing which of Yaeji’s songs is their favorite. The musician then meets up with her grandfather and goes for a stroll by a river. Once the music kicks in, the video changes pace and Yaeji begins whimsically worshiping an onion she cultivated.

The video to “What We Drew” reflects the mixtape’s theme as a whole. Yaeji said in a statement that What We Drew is “so much about friendship, family, gratitude and support – support that I’ve felt, that I’ve given, and that we all share.” The musician showed her gratitude and support through paying homage to her loved ones in the captivating visual.

What We Drew is out 4/2 via XL. Pre-order it here.

