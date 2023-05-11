Here Are The Kilby Block Party Set Times For 2023

Kilby Block Party is going out of its way to make sure fans have the best time possible at The Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah from this Friday, May 12, to Sunday, May 14. The stacked festival is headlined by Pavement, The Strokes, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and the lineup was tweaked to accommodate fans’ preferences.

“Schedule Update! After receiving some feedback on the line-up times, we were able to make a few tweaks in an effort to create a better experience for everyone at the fest,” Kilby Block Party’s official Instagram posted on April 25. “FRIDAY: Frankie Cosmos and Ritt Momney have swapped places. SUNDAY: Surf Curse and Pixies will now have less cross-over time. Although we are unable to accommodate each preference, we hope that these most-requested changes will help!”

The festival will unfold across four stages: Desert, Kilby, Lake, and Mountain. On Friday, May 12, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will perform their headlining set from 8:30-10 p.m. local time on the Kilby stage. Before that, Kilby will host Japanese Breakfast (6:10-7:10 p.m.), Remi Wolf (4:05-4:50 p.m.), Jean Dawson (2:15-3 p.m.), and Miya Folick (12:55-1:25 p.m.).

Dominic Fike can be seen on the Lake stage from 7:20-8:20 p.m., and he will be preceded by Cuco (5-6 p.m.), Lucius (3:10-3:55 p.m.), Julie (1:35-2:10 p.m.), and The Plastic Cherries (12:20-12:50 p.m.).

Saturday, May 13, will be capped by The Strokes on the Kilby stage from 8:45-10 p.m. Run The Jewels will perform on the Lake stage from 7:35-8:35 p.m. after Caroline Polachek (5:15-6:15 p.m.), Alex G (3:25-4:10 p.m.), The Moss (1:55-2:25 p.m.), and Sunsleeper (12:45-1:15 p.m.). Weyes Blood’s performance on the Mountain stage is set for 6:25-7:25 p.m.

The grand finale on Sunday, May 14, will be in the hands of Pavement on the Kilby stage from 8:50-10:30 p.m.

Learn more about the full lineup, set times, after-parties, merchandise, and tickets here.