Yeule released their new album Evangelic Girl Is A Gun a couple weeks ago, and at the time, they had some European tour dates lined up, too. Now they’ll be bringing the project to North America with newly announced Eva Girl Tour dates in September.
Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Yeule’s website.
Yeule previously said of the new album, “I wanted to bring homage to my life as a painter with this album. For me, [Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński] portrays so beautifully, with utmost care, the entities that crawl through his dystopian, tranquil landscapes. The nature of painting as a medium is a reflection of my emotions, both violent and gentle. A fleeting moment of time in my life, transcribed with paint and trapped in time.”
Check out he tour dates below.
Yeule’s 2025 Tour Dates: Eva Girl Tour
07/01 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
07/02 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
07/05 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre
07/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
07/11 — Paris, France @ Le Trabendo
07/10-12 — Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
09/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade — Hell
09/06 — Montreal, QC @ Palomosa Festival
09/07 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
09/09 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/13 — Washington DC, @ Black Cat
09/15 — Chicago, IL @ Outset
09/17 — Denver, CO @ Blueburd Theater
09/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/21 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
09/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Great America Music Hall
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out now via Ninja Tune. Find more information here.