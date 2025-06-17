Yeule released their new album Evangelic Girl Is A Gun a couple weeks ago, and at the time, they had some European tour dates lined up, too. Now they’ll be bringing the project to North America with newly announced Eva Girl Tour dates in September.

Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Yeule’s website.

Yeule previously said of the new album, “I wanted to bring homage to my life as a painter with this album. For me, [Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński] portrays so beautifully, with utmost care, the entities that crawl through his dystopian, tranquil landscapes. The nature of painting as a medium is a reflection of my emotions, both violent and gentle. A fleeting moment of time in my life, transcribed with paint and trapped in time.”

Check out he tour dates below.