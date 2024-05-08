Slow Pulp wrapped up 2023 by releasing Yard, their second album and one of the best-regarded releases of the year. A highlight of the project is the single “Slugs,” and now the band has recruited Yeule and Kin Leonn to put their spin on the track with a remix.

Yeule says of the collab, “I have love love loved Slow Pulp for a long time, I’m so happy to work on this remix for them, they are inspiring in so many ways, and their music helped me through some really hard times. When I heard the new record, I couldn’t stop listening to Slugs. Both Kin Leonn and I put a lot of love in this remix, one of my favourite tracks off the new record.”

Additionally, Slow Pulp also just announced new US tour dates for November, tickets for which go on sale on May 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the band’s website.

Check out “Slugs (Yeule & Kin Leonn Remix)” above and find Slow Pulp’s upcoming tour dates below.

05/09 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center &

05/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/12 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena &

05/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre &

05/15 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center &

06/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 — Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza

06/05 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

06/06 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

06/07 — Brussels, BE @ AB Club

06/09 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/11 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/12 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

06/14 — Glasgow, UK @ The Classic Grand

06/15 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans

06/16 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

06/18 — Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

06/19 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

06/29 — London, UK @ Koko

07/19-07/21 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/01-08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

11/06 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s #

11/08 — Amherst, MA @ The Drake #

11/09 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge #

11/10 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

11/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/14 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall # ^

11/17 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre #

11/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall #

11/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi #

11/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club #

& with Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service

# with Free Range

^ with Hannah Jadagu