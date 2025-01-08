In 2023, Trevor Powers released Heaven Is A Junkyard, his first album under the Youth Lagoon name since 2015. Now, he’s keeping that train going in 2025, as today (January 8), he announced a new album, Rarely Do I Dream, set for release on February 28. He also shared a video for the new single “Speed Freak.”
The album was inspired by Powers revisiting some childhood home videos. He said in a statement:
“What I was really consumed with was how much I could zoom in on my actual history. I wanted to really make someone feel like they were inside my living room in 1993, but rearrange the furniture a bit… The more I rewind the tapes of my life, the more I can hear the voice of my soul. This isn’t nostalgia. Life’s much more messy than that. It’s a dedication to all the parts of who I was, who I am, and who I’m going to be.”
Watch the “Speed Freak” video above. Below, find the Rarely Do I Dream cover art and tracklist, along with Youth Lagoon’s upcoming tour dates.
Youth Lagoon’s Rarely Do I Dream Album Cover Artwork
Youth Lagoon’s Rarely Do I Dream Tracklist
1. “Neighborhood Scene”
2. “Speed Freak”
3. “Football”
4. “Gumshoe (Dracula From Arkansas)”
5. “Seersucker”
6. “Lucy Takes a Picture”
7. “Perfect World”
8. “My Beautiful Girl”
9. “Canary”
10. “Parking Lot”
11. “Saturday Cowboy Matinee”
12. “Home Movies (1989-1993)”
Youth Lagoon’s 2025 Tour Dates
03/27 — Spokane, WA @ The District Bar at Knitting Factory
03/28 — Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
03/29 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest
04/03 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
04/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
04/05 — Victoria, BC @ Upstairs
04/06 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
04/08 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
04/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
04/10 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
04/11 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
04/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
04/14 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
04/15 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/16 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
04/18 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Altar)
04/20 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
04/21 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
04/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
04/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
04/25 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
04/26 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/27 — Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
04/29 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
05/01 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
05/02 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/03 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
05/04 — Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
05/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
05/07 — Chicago, IL @ Outset
05/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
05/09 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/10 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
05/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy
05/13 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
05/15 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
05/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
Rarely Do I Dream is out 2/21 via Fat Possum. Find more information here.