In 2023, Trevor Powers released Heaven Is A Junkyard, his first album under the Youth Lagoon name since 2015. Now, he’s keeping that train going in 2025, as today (January 8), he announced a new album, Rarely Do I Dream, set for release on February 28. He also shared a video for the new single “Speed Freak.”

The album was inspired by Powers revisiting some childhood home videos. He said in a statement:

“What I was really consumed with was how much I could zoom in on my actual history. I wanted to really make someone feel like they were inside my living room in 1993, but rearrange the furniture a bit… The more I rewind the tapes of my life, the more I can hear the voice of my soul. This isn’t nostalgia. Life’s much more messy than that. It’s a dedication to all the parts of who I was, who I am, and who I’m going to be.”

Watch the “Speed Freak” video above. Below, find the Rarely Do I Dream cover art and tracklist, along with Youth Lagoon’s upcoming tour dates.