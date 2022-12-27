As fans have become increasingly vocal about their issues with Ticketmaster, one country music singer is making sure his fans can enjoy his live music without paying Ticketmaster prices. This Christmas, Zach Bryan gifted fans with an album full of live performances, appropriately titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

Bryan announced the album via Instagram with a statement decrying Ticketmaster’s practices.

“Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately,” Bryan said. “I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there, and I’m done with it.”

Bryan also expressed that he has a strategy set in place to make his tickets as affordable as possible for fans, despite the fact that he has limited control over the prices.

“I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show,” Bryan said.

Bryan closed his note encouraging his fellow artists to follow suit and fight for affordable tickets, particularly country music artists, who often refer to the struggles of the working class in their music.

“Also, to any songwriter trying to make ‘relatable music for the working class man or woman’ should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words they’re singing,” Bryan said.

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.