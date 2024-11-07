In July, Zach Bryan shared a video of himself playing part of an unreleased song called “This World’s A Giant.” Now, he’s gone ahead and given the track a proper release.

The song, which features some Bon Iver-y horns, sees Bryan confronting the pressures of the world as he sings on the chorus, “You’re beholden to no-holders boy / I heard breathin’ this world is the thief of joy / You’re better off fightin’ than you are dead / The time for rest ain’t now ’cause the kids need fed / The time for rest ain’t now ’cause the kids need fed.”

This comes shortly after Bryan announced his break-up with Brianna LaPaglia (also known as Brianna Chickenfry), writing on social media, “Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, l am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

Listen to “This World’s A Giant” above.