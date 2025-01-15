Indie Mixtape 20: Zora Emerges From The Darkness On ‘BELLAdonna’

Belladonna is something of an avatar for Zora Grey. As the name of Zora’s second album, the titular character embarks on a heroine’s journey in which she processes sexual assault at the hands of her father, the intersections of violence that exist for her as a Black trans woman, and the reclamation of sex as a means of empowerment rather than humiliation. Belladonna is Zora’s alter ego, yet she’s a character as real as the experiences Zora herself has gone through. Atop squelchy, trunk-rattling Miami bass and glitched-out, heavily processed production, Zora documents a harrowing story rife with autobiographical detail. By the album’s conclusion, though, she comes out stronger. From her fortified raps to her boisterous beats, she emerges from a dark tunnel, radiantly aglow. Ahead of the album’s release this Friday, Zora sat down with Uproxx to talk about Doechii, Palestinian liberation, seeing a Rico Nasty pop-up show, and more in our latest Q&A. What are four words you would use to describe your music? Unapologetic, Raw, GirlyPop, and C*nt. (Fabulous, if c*nt isn’t allowed) It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered? Hah! I would like to be remembered as an important historical figure in trans/queer history. I want to be one of the women that broke down doors that we have previously not been able to open, and I want to be remembered for the music I made, and how what I talk about on my songs are things that I’m currently experiencing. Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why? I would say my mom, first and foremost. She really helped me find that fire inside of me that made me realize that I was a songwriter and singer. I’d be nowhere if it wasn’t for her. My grandma and my mother inspire me to keep going every day. Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it? Oohhhhhhh it was definitely at home with my wonderful beautiful perfect fiance, Charlie. He makes the most delicious meals; I’ve been trying to get him to open a restaurant lol. I would say my most recent favorite was when he made “Raising Canes” from scratch, sauce, fries, everything. It was magical. Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended. OOFFFF you know what’s crazy? I’ve only been to like five concerts in my entire life LOL. If I had to pick one that was truly show-stopping, never-seen-before, instant classic… I would have to say this one ice cream pop-up show that Rico Nasty did back in like 2018. She literally just pulled up to DTLA standing on top of the sickest ice cream truck, and just did her big one. It was iconic. I can only hope to be that cool lol. What song never fails to make you emotional? OOF! There are a few that fall into this category. First one is for sure “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean. That little guitar starts playing and it’s just instant tears. “The Dumbing Down of Love” by Frou Frou will also always get me badddd. Imogen WRITES! “A New Kind of Love” by her also has that same effect on me. Oof. What’s the last thing you Googled? Why are my hands so itchy at night and in the morning? Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour? Omg so it’s actually a dream of mine to stay in a weird place during a tour. I hope to tour someday. I bet it’s fun. The weirdest place I played out of state though was at this run-down bar in D.C. The booker was terrible, and the stage was a carved-out, elevated plank. She also marketed it as a business party, so no one came. It was horrible, but character-building!

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time? Minneapolis takes it by far! I have had my most exciting and fun gigs here, specifically at places like The Fillmore and The Varsity Theater. I think what makes it so fun is that everyone here is so nice, so even if I go a little flat, the girls will still give me constructive criticism. Not to say I’m bad live or anything, but everyone here is so nice!! Also, working with other musicians in MN is such a dream; the community here rocks. Los Angeles is a close second, though! That’s my hometown. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Drop out!!!!!!! Seriously. If I had known that a few months out of college I’d create such a stir in the music world, I would’ve dropped out before I even turned 18. But I wasn’t aware of my sauce yet. What’s one of your hidden talents? I can design you a realistic model of your dream rollercoaster in less than a week. I’m also super killer at select video games. (Rocket League, Zelda, Kingdom Hearts are all my favs). I’ve recently been getting really into the Miles Morales game from a few years ago! If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why? I would immediately donate it to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, as well as a global warming organization. Those are two causes that I am very passionate about. We are seeing the effects of Israel’s bombing of Gaza in real time. And the fires that have been taking over Los Angeles are devastating to me. Why won’t the billionaires care about the world literally burning? Anyways, yeah, that’s what I would donate to, if I ever touched a million. What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music? AI SUX! Literally the worst invention ever LOL! We should be creating our own art!! AI to me is such a lifeless invention. It paints the most extravagant and vivid things, only to express entirely nothing through its actual messaging. Like at all. I hate AI. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held. Oh my goodness I’ve thought about this extensively. First of all the venue would be a home garage. I would call it Tax Day (in honor of my birthday, April 15), and it would consist of the most legendary artists performing in a tiny garage. We’ve all been there. The artists I’d have in order would be: Me (opens the show, 15 minutes, everyone is like WHERE ARE THE OTHER ACTS?). Solange comes out. Everyone gasps. They listen intently. She sings for the heavens, twirls, and it’s perfect. Then, Tyler The Creator comes out. He plays “New Magic Wand.” The crowd loses it. He performs his set and it’s awesome. Then, Megan Thee Stallion comes out and it’s lit. Everybody knows the lyrics, too. She brings out some heavy hitters (GloRilla, Flo Milli, Cardi) for their songs. Then, the craziest thing happens – GENRE SWITCH. Charli XCX’s “360” starts playing. We hear “Bumpin that!” The crowd literally starts shaking. Charli gives us the brattiest performance of the year and it’s perfect.

And for our closer… who else other than Doechii? Doechii starts us off with “CRAZY.” The crowd moshes. She eats the set UP. She wraps it up with “Persuasive.” SZA comes out. By this point the crowd is just crying in tears. They do the remix together, and Doechii gives SZA a hug. They exit stage left. Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media? I think my best friend Peytie. She’s so funny and cool and I wanna be like her when I grow up. Soooo funny. What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo? My first tattoo (and currently only, though I’m in talks with the owner of Tattoos to get more) is a beautiful floral piece that was designed by Rabbit, a queer tattooer in Northeast. I got this tattoo actually to cover my battle scars on my arms, which to me, signifies giving up a very dangerous mechanism that I used to partake in to cope with how I was feeling emotionally. To me, my tattoo means that era of my life is gone for good. What is your pre-show ritual? If I’m being honest, I’m in the bathroom for a good hour before my show. I have anxious tummy. If I’m not there, I’m probably sitting down somewhere isolated, having a mini panic attack. I don’t know why I still get so nervous. I’ve literally performed in some major places. I think I get nervous about wanting to be perfect all the time. Like what if I mess up? Who was your first celebrity crush? Emma Watson. I was 7. I have historically always had crushes on smart people. Nerds are my type. This was my gay awakening, I fear.