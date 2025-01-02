Last week, Doechii teased the Family Matters-inspired video for “Denial Is A River,” a standout track from her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape. The video is now here, and it’s not only picked with cameos, including Abbott Elementary favorite Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Rickey Thompson, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, SiR, Baby Tate and DJ Miss Milan, it’s also a pitch-perfect homage to classic 1990s sitcoms. Bonus points for the ragdoll toss that’s straight out of an episode of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

You can watch the “Denial Is A River” video above.

“This song is really just like people hearing how I am, the inner dialogue that I’m having with myself,” Doechii told Rolling Stone about “Denial Is A River,” which was inspired by “A Children’s Story” by Slick Rick. “Like, OK, maybe you should really unpack that. This is an inner dialogue that I’m having with the voices in my head. It just seems like I’m less crazy because I do it with a funny voice.”

2024 was Doechii’s breakout year, with appearances on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series. She also went on a sold-out tour and stole the show at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw.