How To Make The Discontinued Taco Bell 7 Layer Burrito At Home

Yesterday we found out Taco Bell is discontinuing their iconic vegetarian option, the 7 Layer Burrito. When I heard this, I was so shocked that didn’t even bother reading the rest of the menu items getting axed. Even now, I couldn’t tell you what else is being removed from the menu [RIP, Nacho Supreme! -ed]. The 7 Layer Burrito leaving Taco Bell is the end of an era for the fast-food chain.

I was a vegan back in the mid-1990s but didn’t become a 7 Layer fan when it was first released. Living in the Pacific Northwest, I rode hard for Taco Time, not Taco Bell — anyone who grew up with Mexi-Fries will understand. I didn’t even start going to Taco Bell until I moved to Washington, DC, in 1999. My girlfriend introduced me to the wonders of the 7 Layer Burrito on 2 am stoned drive-thru runs. I quickly got hooked.

There was just something about the (then) 99-cent burrito that felt comforting (and perhaps slightly more authentic than typical Taco Bell fare?) and it stuck with me. Every time I ended up at a Taco Bell — even long after living in DC — I’d always tack a 7 Layer Burrito onto my order, whether I needed one or not. Maybe it was a nice reminder of my first long-term relationship or maybe it was a way to avoid some overly processed meat or maybe I was always just high enough not to notice I’d become a creature of habit, even as the T-Bell menu expanded.

Whatever the case, the 7 Layer burrito was my jam for a good long stretch there. Allowing me to feel healthy-adjacent at a pretty unhealthy fast food joint.

Fast forward two decades and it’s been a very long time since I’ve been to a Taco Bell. They’re not really in Germany, where I live, anymore. I do have a faded memory of going to one in England somewhere over the past few years, but even that feels like another lifetime. So upon learning that I’ll likely never get a 7 Layer Burrito again (I’m certainly not going to intentionally time a trip to a re-release of the item) I knew I had to make one for myself. For nostalgia reasons.

Flour tortilla, refried beans, seasoned rice, sour cream, iceberg, tomato, three-cheese mix, and guacamole. That’s the dish we’re doing today. It’s soft, flavorful, and always lukewarm — which somehow made it more endearing. According to Taco Bell’s advertising, they look like this:

When in reality, you’d get something closer to this (which, to be fair, is true of all fast food items):

My research started by getting the ingredients list from Taco Bell. It’s dense.

I decided I wasn’t going to make flour tortillas or the sour cream. I just don’t have the time to wait around all day while making sour cream. I’m going to make the beans, rice, and guacamole from scratch. I’m jettisoning all the stabilizers and sticking to fresh ingredients. As for “natural flavoring,” that’s just MSG. So, I’ll use that there. For “spices,” I’ll generally use tried-and-true Tex-Mex mixes of cumin/paprika/onion powders and the like. Otherwise, I’ll try to stick as close to the heart of the above recipes as possible.