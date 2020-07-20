We ask for and expect very little from Taco Bell. For the most part, we simply want them to keep doing what they do well. And yet… they insist on regularly changing their menu. Usually by making additions. So it came as a bit of a shock when it was announced that the taco chain — and home to the super-secret Enchirito — would be making some substantial changes to their menu this August, exactly a year after their last big menu revamp and the changes would be all deletions.

“Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu to streamline operations,” Taco Bell said in a statement. “This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and faster ordering experience for our guests and team members.”

The changes coming to the menu are actually pretty substantial and include many fan-favorites. On the chopping block are Taco Bell’s Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Quesarito, Spicy Tostada, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Triple Layer Nachos, Loaded Grillers, Chips & Dips (why?), and the breakfast menu’s Mini Skillet Bowl. A $1 Beef burrito and a $5 Grande Nacho Box will be the only additions.

Taco Bell promises that the “simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites” and indicates that the cut items may reappear on a limited-time basis. Of course, Taco Bell is still holding strong on not adding a plant-based taco to their menu, a terrible call on their part.

Here is one last goodbye to some of our favorites!