Celebrate ‘The Last Dance’ By Making The ‘McJordan Special’ At Home

McJordan BBQ Sauce This is the crux of this recipe so it’s where I decided to start. Pretty crazy that McDonald’s hasn’t brought this one back from retirement, actually — especially considering the success of the Rick and Morty campaign. I found the label with a little digging, so I knew I’d be able to recreate the base recipe somewhat accurately and then trust my sense memory to help me dial it in from there. I dropped all of the thickeners, coloring agents, and self-stabilizers but followed the rest of the recipe as closely as possible. For “spices,” I’m using cayenne pepper and smoked paprika. For “natural flavorings,” I’m using MSG because that is literally what “natural flavorings” means. And for the “hickory smoke flavor,” I’m using — and I’m sure this is a departure from the original — actual hickory smoke. Ingredients: 14-ounce can Pureed Tomatoes

1/4 cup Dark Brown Sugar

1/4 cup Molasses

1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tbsp. Garlic Powder

1 tbsp. Onion Powder

1 tbsp. Smoked Paprika

1 tsp. Cayenne

1 tsp. White Pepper

1 tsp. Sea Salt

1/2 tsp. MSG Instructions:

Add all the ingredients into a small pot and place it on low heat on the stove. Bring to a bare simmer and cover.

I have one of those handheld smokers. I pack the bowl with some dried hickory and smoke up the pot with the lid on until smoke is billowing out the sides. I leave the lid on and let it simmer for a good ten minutes. After that, I simmer and keep stirring occasionally, until the sauce is reduced by about half. Or until it looks like this… The Burger So, yeah, this is really just a Quarter Pounder with smoked bacon and BBQ sauce. They also released this burger in Boston as the “Big 33” when Larry Bird won his championships. So it’s not like Mike had a certain Carolina ‘cue he loved that the McD’s test kitchen chefs recreated. Still, it’s fun to take a fast-food staple and give a bit of polish. Ingredients: Here’s what I used for this burger… 4-ounces Ground Beef (chuck and short rib mix)

2 slices American Cheese

Half Yellow Onion

Spicy Deli Pickle

2 slices thick-cut Smoked Bacon

Medium Mustard

Sesame Bun

Unsalted Butter

Garlic Powder

Vegetable Oil

Sea Salt

White Pepper Prep:

Oh, looky who got a Kitchenaid with a meat grinder as a Quarantine Gift! And, let me tell ya, it’s a game-changer in the hamburger-making at my house.