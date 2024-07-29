Wild Turkey is one of the most well-established bourbon brands on the planet. Obviously, that didn’t happen by accident. Through several changes in ownership and the so-called “Glut Era,” Wild Turkey has a distilling history that traces its roots back to 1855. The brand originally operated as a non-distilling producer as an in-house brand for the wholesale grocer Austin Nichols. Think of it as something like Kirkland Signature Brand spirits that you might see today at your local Costco — wild to consider! It was Jimmy Russell, a man whose name would become synonymous with Wild Turkey, who navigated the brand through the so-called “Glut Era” of the 70s, 80s, and early 90s by introducing innovative products like Wild Turkey Liqueur and tapping the emerging Asian market to help Wild Turkey remain afloat while American whiskey sales declined domestically. By 1981, Wild Turkey had another eventual Master Distiller, Jimmy’s son Eddie Russell, who began working for the brand that year. Fast-forward to 2015, when Eddie Russell was promoted from Associate Master Distiller to co-master Distiller alongside his dad, Jimmy. 2015 was also the year that Wild Turkey’s current Master Blender, Eddie’s son Bruce, began working for the brand, marking a third generation of the Russell family to help steer the ship. So it’s pretty much impossible to overlook the impact that Jimmy, Eddie, and now Bruce have had on what makes the brand special today. When you stop and think about the fact that it’s been 55 years since a single drop of Wild Turkey bourbon was distilled by anyone other than the Russell family, you truly get a sense of how important they’ve been to the Wild Turkey story. Now that you’ve taken the history course Wild Turkey 101 let’s dive into the whiskey and rank every Wild Turkey whiskey available in 2024 to crown the best! 17. Wild Turkey Straight Rye Whiskey ABV: 40.5%

Average Price: $26 The Whiskey: This entry-level 81-proof offering, Wild Turkey Rye, is a relatively new expression, launched in 2012. Tasting Notes: Nose: Faint indications of Honey Grahams and mint are evident on the nose, with little else standing out. There are also some subtle notes of caramel and sage. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey comes across as thin, with honey, mint, and graham crackers doing the majority of heavy lifting on the flavor front, while accents of nutmeg and youthful oak are also present.

Finish: The finish on this whiskey is light, almost refreshing, as the thin mouthfeel quickly dissipates from the palate, leaving a touch of white pepper and mint in its wake. Bottom Line: At the risk of sounding like a proof hound, I can’t get into Wild Turkey Rye’s washed-out flavor profile. One finds oneself grasping at the outlines of flavor more so than actively enjoying what’s in the glass. Light mint, dilute honey, and some nondescript nutty notes may catch your attention, but this whiskey’s low proof won’t hold it for long. Seek out 101 Rye for a considerably more enjoyable experience. 16. Wild Turkey Bourbon ABV: 40.5%

Average Price: $25 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey 81-proof Bourbon is the brand’s flagship expression. While it’s the most affordable bourbon in Wild Turkey’s portfolio, the expression was only just launched in 2011 to replace the brand’s 80-proof offering. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Wild Turkey Bourbon is full of apple chips, graham crackers, and dilute caramel. It’s not particularly engrossing, but Wild Turkey’s DNA is faintly evident. Palate: On the palate, this bourbon is expectedly lean, but it does have some distinct flavor notes like dried apples, custard, and graham cracker while a faint touch of black pepper perks up at midpalate. Finish: On the finish, Wild Turkey’s 81-proof bourbon introduces a touch of oak before tapering off succinctly. Bottom Line: With one proof point up on whiskey’s legal low-end limit of 40% ABV, Wild Turkey Bourbon does bring slightly more flavor than one would expect. While the texture and brief finish expose this bourbon’s low proof, the flavor outline can be detected with a little searching. Though, frankly, for a comparable price, I would advise springing for Wild Turkey 101, even for beginners. 15. Wild Turkey Longbranch

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $46 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey’s Longbranch expression is perhaps the biggest oddity in their brand portfolio as it features traditional Wild Turkey whiskey that is then “refined with Texas Mesquite and oak charcoals.” This expression was originally launched back in 2018. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose has chunks of toffee to go with faintly mesquite notes, allspice, and maple candy. Overall it’s sweet, but not cloyingly so, and inviting. Palate: On the palate, the allspice comes through with salted caramel, vanilla, and youthful oak. The mouthfeel is surprisingly thin, which is a slight detriment to the moderately well-developed flavors, but they still come together nicely. Finish: The finish is rather short, but that’s not an entirely unfavorable development, as the brief finish still allows plenty of room for the flavors to unfurl and encourages repeat sips of this approachable pour. Bottom Line: Longbranch represents one of the more significant risks from Wild Turkey; it’s undoubtedly the biggest risk they’ve taken since Jimmy Russell created American Liqueur four decades ago. Frankly, that risk has borne one tasty reward, as Longbranch is a tasty sipping whiskey that carries enough refinement and additional flavor to work really well in spirits-led cocktails. It’s also an invitingly sweet whiskey that will surely bring more casual sippers into the Wild Turkey tent — and that’s key. 14. Wild Turkey 101 Rye ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey 101 Rye has been a staple of the brand since the 1950s, but only since about 1974 has the expression been produced exclusively by Wild Turkey in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Wild Turkey 101 Rye is light and full of rye spice, honeyed mint tea, cornbread, and black pepper.

Palate: When it first passes your lips, Wild Turkey 101 Rye is impressively multi-layered with faint hazelnut notes and significant mint spice, pairing well with clover honey, soft oak tones, nutmeg, and cornbread. The mouthfeel is substantive enough to send those flavors sprawling across the entirety of your tongue and the roof of your mouth but restrained enough that it keeps all of those notes in check, making for a sipping experience that hews toward being refreshing rather than contemplative. Finish: The finish on 101 Rye has a fair bit of staying power, as the flavor of honey clings to the palate along with some white pepper and youthful oak that tapers off quickly but leaves a satisfying impression. Bottom Line: Wild Turkey 101 Rye is a bartender’s best friend. It isn’t overly proofy, which grants it the ability to enhance cocktails without dominating them, but it’s still packed with flavor, allowing the base spirit to stand tall. When sipping this expression neat, you’ll really be able to appreciate the balance it brings to the table, as well as the streamlined but still multi-layered flavor profile. 13. Russell’s Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye ABV: 45%

Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: First introduced in 2006, Russell’s Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye was the inaugural member of the Russell’s Reserve rye lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: Russell’s Reserve Rye carries an interesting display of citrus fruit, mint, and spice on the nose, with gentle black pepper and sage taking the lead while lemon zest and apricots come in more forcefully on the back end. Palate: On the palate, the whiskey reverses course with citrus and jammy apricot notes fusing with a touch of dilute honey before sage and black pepper blossom in the middle of the palate. The mint rises prominently as each sip transitions to the finish.

Finish: The lemon zest on the palate morphs into more of a clementine on the medium-length finish as the black pepper is dialed up in concert with some gentle barrel tones before fading. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve 6-Year Rye is remarkably versatile, well suited for neat sipping, but with enough depth to be well-equipped for cocktails that require a strong citrus presence. This is a bar cart rye for sure, and it should be a workhorse in your home collection. 12. Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon is not only the most classic expression in the brand’s lineup, it’s one of the most iconic bourbons in America. Wild Turkey’s signature 101-proof designation was first formulated in the 1940s by Austin, Nichols & Co. executive Thomas McCarthy. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey encapsulates what Wild Turkey is all about. There’s a lovely dusting of baking spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove resting atop stone fruits like stewed red apples, bruised peaches, and a faint dose of caramel and oak. Palate: On the palate, Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon offers a familiar range of flavors, from apple chips, cinnamon bark, and oak to vanilla extract, nutmeg, and clove. The mouthfeel is intriguing, maintaining enough grip on the palate to heighten the impact of the various baking spices but enough give for the fruit-forward flavors to strut their stuff. Finish: The finish is where black pepper flares up, along with a more forceful impression of the oak and clove notes. It’s a short-to-medium finish that pairs well with the flavor profile, giving the impression that this blend is perfectly proofed. Bottom Line: A classic that deserves plenty of credit as an intro bourbon to millions of now-aficionados. 11. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye

ABV: 52%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Rusell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye, introduced in 2015, was the brainchild of Eddie Russell in the same year that his son Bruce joined the brand. While the expression was briefly offered as an option for private barrel clients, with less than ten ever being made available, today it is the only single barrel expression in the Russell’s Reserve lineup that isn’t in the single barrel program. Tasting Notes: Nose: Ginger cookies, star anise, nutmeg, and rye spice greet the nose at first. While all of the aromas are distinct, they also come across as fairly tame. Palate: Once this moderately viscous liquid hits your lips, ginger cookie, and rye spice notes take hold of your palate while a touch of mint and potting soil creep in from behind that wave of sweetness. Some orange essential oil and clove begin to bloom at midpalate, along with a touch of young oak and black pepper. Finish: The finish is the biggest knock on this whiskey, as it falls a bit flat, and because of its brevity, some of the substantive flavors on the palate don’t have the runway to develop fully. Bottom Line: While Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye is a marked improvement over its six-year predecessor, it’s also somewhat uneven. With some big and intriguing flavors, this whiskey is a much better option for sipping neat than in a cocktail, but even with its drawbacks, it is a tasty treat. 10. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $44 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve’s 10-Year Bourbon was initially released in 2001 as an age-stated, 101-proof expression. In 2005, much to the chagrin of Wild Turkey fans, the ABV was brought down to its current level, making this a 90-proof expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon contains varying vanillas, from ice cream to vanilla extract. There are also pastry notes and the aroma of brioche buns, along with a touch of salted caramel, warm oak, and fresh nutmeg.

Palate: The palate on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon is distinctly earthy at first, with toasted walnuts, apple leather, and mature oak leading the charge. As you chew the bourbon, you’ll notice that those notes grow in prominence with the oak and walnut flavors outpacing the restrained fruitiness and baking spices like clove and cinnamon become more pronounced. The mouthfeel is middle of the road, which serves well to carry all of those earthy flavors without being overly slick and distracting from them. Finish: The finish is marked by more vanilla tones, think vanilla pod more so than vanilla extract, and there’s more hazelnut flavor to be discovered alongside oak and red apple skin. It’s a medium-length finish that works well because it fades before that mature oak begins to dry out the back of your palate. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon is one of the best values in American whiskey, offering a well-aged expression at an affordable price that also happens to be one of the better offerings in an iconic legacy brand’s lineup. 9. Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Originally launched in 1994, Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit was Jimmy Russell’s not-so-subtle response to the popularity of another ornately designed single-barrel bourbon bottle: Blanton’s. While the contemporary bottle of Kentucky Spirit is streamlined and comes in the same package as Rare Breed, the liquid inside is a single-barrel version of Wild Turkey Bourbon at 101 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Kentucky Spirit begins gently with honey and graham cracker before holiday spices, apricots, and nutmeg begin to emerge. Palate: On the palate, the apricot, nutmeg, and graham cracker notes make the first impression, while black pepper and dried cranberries join the party soon after. The mouthfeel is lean but exceedingly enjoyable, and pops of baking spices accent the overall experience.

Finish: The finish welcomes the inclusion of cooked red apple notes along with some vanilla pods before succinctly tapering off in a crescendo of gentle oak tones. Bottom Line: Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit is perhaps the most highly underrated expression from this highly underrated brand. Showcasing single barrels of Wild Turkey’s iconic 101 proof bourbon really allows you to experience its signature flavor profile while also highlighting the subtle variations that can elevate Wild Turkey whiskey to being among the best in America. 8. Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye ABV: 56.25%

Average Price: $69 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye directly reflects Wild Turkey’s burgeoning commitment to making some of the best rye whiskey on the planet. Officially launched in 2020, Rare Breed Rye is a barrel-proof, non-chill filtered blend of ryes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rye spice, sorghum, chocolate truffle dust, and orange buttercream fill the air once this whiskey leaves the bottle and enters the glass. There’s lots of ginger and nutmeg, adding depth to the overall aroma profile, along with touches of crème brûlée and floral notes. Palate: Waves of orange buttercream spill over the palate, carried by the whiskey’s oily texture. Some well-developed milk chocolate notes introduce a darker sweetness at midpalate to contrast with the citrus quality at the tip of the tongue, along with some freshly cracked black pepper and clove. Finish: Rising spice is very prominent on the finish, which has a medium length before being curtailed by chocolate truffle dust and fresh mint. Bottom Line: Rare Breed Rye is a rich, multi-layered whiskey that deftly balances dark sweetness like chocolate truffle dust with a touch of hazelnut and juicy citrus notes that cut through the density. As a high-proof, readily available whiskey this is an unequivocal win for Wild Turkey rye fans. 7. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel was first launched in 2013 on the heels of Wild Turkey’s success with Russell’s Reserve Small Batch. Non-chill filtered and always proofed to 55% ABV this release features both a general release and private barrel selections. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel is full of rich oak tones as a touch of leather, and cooked apples come wafting out of the glass. There’s a touch of almond extract and an underlying tone of caramel that also adds to the nuance. Palate: Dancing across the palate at first are the cooked apple and oak notes with vanilla extract and white pepper accents making their presence known at the tip of the tongue. The mouthfeel isn’t overly viscous, allowing the light flavor profile to swiftly find all corners of the palate. Finish: The finish is medium length and closes with touches of brioche bun, honey, and baking spices like black pepper and nutmeg. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon is such an incredible value that it feels like a crime to sing its praises to those who haven’t already been initiated into the Wild Turkey cult. That said, it’s just as difficult to keep its superlative quality a secret thanks to its relative ubiquity, rich, oak-led flavor profile, and signature Turkey kick. Private barrels of Russell’s Reserve deserve a much higher place on this list, as that’s where deviations from the norm can truly hang with the best bourbon in the world, but these off-the-shelf offerings, which tend to take a tamer tack, deserve your attention as well. 6. Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon ABV: 54.1%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed was initially introduced as Wild Turkey’s (really Jimmy Russell’s) response to the launch of Jim Beam’s Booker’s. Launched at a time when high-proof bourbon was less en vogue, it reflects Jimmy’s prescience in predicting the market’s future. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeysuckle, bright red cherries, and cinnamon rolls delight the senses once Rare Breed tumbles into your glass. Given some time to sit, you’ll find well-aged oak, clove, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and toasted almonds all elevate the aroma profile of this bourbon.

Palate: The flavors in this bourbon are rich and well-developed, with each of the nosing notes coming through on the palate. Those flavors are bolstered by a bit of cooked apple and pie shell for a robust yet clearly defined cavalcade of notes with a spry texture that deceptively coats your palate after several sips. Finish: Lengthy and lingering, the finish on Rare Breed is balanced and delicious as it deftly combines sweetness and spice — leaving you wondering which one will last the longest. The answer is typically the spice. Bottom Line: Rare Breed is frequently cited as a limited edition whiskey hiding in plain sight, and that reputation is well earned. With a flavor profile that brings an abundance of red berries, vanilla, and baking spice, Wild Turkey Rare Breed has an enchanting combination of mature flavor, delicate balance, and stern force that makes it a world beater. 5. Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph ABV: 52%

Average Price: $700 The Whiskey: Only the second rye to be featured in Wild Turkey’s Master’s Keep series, Triumph is the 9th edition from the brand. Also of note, Triumph is the oldest age-stated rye ever to be released by the distillery. Tasting Notes: Nose: Stone fruits and a deep Manuka honey sweetness fuse with allspice, rye notes, and subtle wet tobacco leaf aromas on this nuanced whiskey. A slight petrichor note adds intrigue on top of further aromas of peach cobbler, clove, and cinnamon bark. Palate: The deep honey notes continue on the palate and meld well with subtle mint and rye spice as tobacco leaves and fresh white pepper emerge at midpalate. The mouthfeel is slick and gently coats your palate with a touch of leather and well-aged oak tones taking root just before the transition to the finish. It’s an intriguing experience as this rye whiskey simultaneously drinks above its proof on the back end while remaining pleasant on the front end. Finish: The medium-length finish is juicy and full of stone fruit like white peach, nutmeg, and leather. Bottom Line: The Master’s Keep lineup’s second rye isn’t as bold as 2019’s Cornerstone, which saw a blend of 9 and 11-year-old barrels clash and conclude with an extremely long finish. Instead, this year’s Triumph is a masterclass in harmony. By showcasing a bevy of approachable flavors cast over a bed of boldness, Master’s Keep Triumph is the best rye whiskey Wild Turkey has ever released. 4. Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon

ABV: 57.4%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve 13 first hit the market with a big splash in 2021. In the three years since its debut, there have been several other batches of the critically acclaimed release to hit the market, but 2024 marks the first year it won’t be released since its inception. Russell’s Reserve 15 will be taking its place on liquor store shelves this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sticky toffee, pastry dough, and oak come wafting out of the glass at first, along with a touch of cherry, clove, and candied walnuts. Palate: Bright cherry notes fuse with vanilla ice cream and an underlying oak tone that pulsates over the palate. On the second sip, the cherry note vacillates between a rich cocktail cherry and a slightly medicinal Luden’s cough drop note that is thankfully washed away by the splendid vanilla tones along with touches of clove and a faintly vegetal aspect that appears at midpalate with a dash of black pepper. Finish: The finish is full of that mature oak note that hangs over the rest of this pour as it grips your palate for a long time. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve 13 is one of the most cask-driven whiskeys in Wild Turkey’s entire portfolio, resulting in a delicious, full-bodied pour. With some bright cherry sweetness and vanilla ice cream flavors to offset the heavy influence of oak, this bourbon takes Wild Turkey’s typically spice-laden flavor profile and smooths out the edges. 3. Wild Turkey Generations ABV: 60.4%

Average Price: $450 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Generations is perhaps the most unique whiskey ever released by the distillery because it marks the first time Jimmy, Eddie, and Bruce Russell have collaborated on a single expression. This mingling of 9, 12, 14, and 15-year-old bourbons is non-chill filtered to optimize flavor. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey will immediately stop you in your tracks. It comes together in a transfixing symphony full of intriguing flourishes like savory cooked dates, orange peel, black cherry syrup, and vanilla frosting.

Palate: Once on the palate, black pepper, orange buttercream, and candied ginger rush to coat the tongue courtesy of the liquid’s enjoyably viscous texture. Crème brûlée sweetness rises then swiftly recedes at midpalate before introducing honey, cayenne, and black cherry notes, which blossom from a bed of oak that gives the faintest indication of barrel char. Finish: With rising baking spices on the finish, it extends on the palate for a long time, unfurling even more black cherry sweetness before gently fading away. Bottom Line: For this once-in-a-lifetime whiskey, Wild Turkey does everything right. The surprising medley of flavors found in Generations marks the furthest deviation from Wild Turkey’s typical flavor profile, but despite the high bar each of their other whiskeys clears, that’s okay! Come for the story, but stay for modern history’s most singular Wild Turkey whiskey. 2. Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson F ABV: 58.8%

Average Price: $345 The Whiskey: Inspired by the unique maturation conditions that can arise from the differences among rickhouses, Wild Turkey launched their Single Rickhouse series in 2022. For the follow-up to their inaugural release, highlighting Camp Nelson F, the brand continues to highlight its Camp Nelson aging location, turning their attention to Rickhouse F. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a ton of caramel and pastry notes on the nose, which give way to a healthy scoop of vanilla ice cream, bright red cherry, and sumptuous clove accents. This nose is simply irresistible to any bourbon fanatic; I dare you to pull away from the glass. The only reason I can find to do so is to go in for a sip… Palate: Black cherry, cedar, and caramel come splashing over the palate, with a bit of nougat and nutmeg riding the wave as well.