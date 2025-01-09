2025 is off to a tragic start for Southern California, as a series of wildfires in the Los Angeles area have been burning and causing significant destruction for the past couple days now. The Los Angeles Times reports this morning (January 9) that over 2,000 buildings have been destroyed so far, and one of them is Malibu’s Harbor Studios, where Nicki Minaj recorded Pink Friday 2 and Doja Cat worked on Scarlet (as Billboard notes).

Yesterday, studio founder Zach Brandon shared a photo of the building’s burned remains on Instagram.

He wrote in part, “Named after one of the most important memories from my childhood, Harbor Studios quickly grew from a big, dreamy concept to a beloved staple in the recording industry. I cried this morning, but not because Harbor burned down. I cried because it settled in with me that Harbor was taken from so many artists who cared so deeply about Harbor. It was a place of musical freedom… a sanctuary in the most literal sense of the word. I loved it.”

Read the full text from Brandon’s post below.