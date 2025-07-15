Aged rum is having a moment, and Jamaica’s oldest continuously operating rum distillery is poised to make the most of it.

Appleton Estate has just released The Source, the world’s oldest tropically aged rum —a rare and buzzworthy spirit that has been matured for an eye-popping 51 years. This elusive single marque rum was crafted from Appleton single-estate sugar cane, and the liquid was distilled exclusively in their traditional copper pot stills following open-top fermentation. The rum began its life in earnest on July 30th, 1973, when it was initially rested in a single American oak cask. From that humble beginning, a collection of over 40 casks was then produced with an eye on experimenting with hyper maturation. The liquid was then carefully overseen by Appleton’s former Master Blender, Owen Tulloch, and later entrusted to his successor and current Appleton Estate Master Blender, Dr. Joy Spence, the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry.

Spirits enthusiasts who are more familiar with hyper-aged whiskey should take note. Due to its tropical aging, the difficulty of producing a rum that was tropically matured for over five decades is no small feat. Jamaica’s climate matures the spirit roughly 2-3 times faster than the cooler aging conditions in America and Europe, which means this liquid has more in common from a maturity standpoint with a Scotch that is more than twice its age. Accordingly, this rare liquid (limited to just 25 decanters globally) carries a significant asking price of $70,000.

To honor the effort, time, and exceptional quality of the rum, Appleton Estate opted to house it in heart-shaped decanters that feature a crystalline aquamarine base, intended to reference the iconic limestone-filtered aquifer located at the heart of Appleton Estate. The expression’s namesake water source is also the spiritual heart of every rum produced at the distillery, and it’s long been a source of inspiration for Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence, who calls it one of her favorite places on Earth.

In celebration of this milestone release, Appleton Estate will also launch a partnership with the Jamaica Art Society to provide support and opportunities for Jamaican artists & curators. Given its unique position, having one of the world’s largest inventories of aged rum, and with its history as Jamaica’s oldest continuously operating rum distillery, Appleton Estate’s emphasis on supporting the local creative community will go a long way in continuing to elevate the category and ensure it is appreciated through the correct lens both on the island and around the globe.

With all that said, you may be wondering —just what does the world’s oldest tropically aged rum taste like? I was fortunate to get an advanced taste of this elusive rum earlier this year alongside Dr. Joy Spence.

Keep reading below for my full review!

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Whiskey Posts