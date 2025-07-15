Aged rum is having a moment, and Jamaica’s oldest continuously operating rum distillery is poised to make the most of it.
Appleton Estate has just released The Source, the world’s oldest tropically aged rum —a rare and buzzworthy spirit that has been matured for an eye-popping 51 years. This elusive single marque rum was crafted from Appleton single-estate sugar cane, and the liquid was distilled exclusively in their traditional copper pot stills following open-top fermentation. The rum began its life in earnest on July 30th, 1973, when it was initially rested in a single American oak cask. From that humble beginning, a collection of over 40 casks was then produced with an eye on experimenting with hyper maturation. The liquid was then carefully overseen by Appleton’s former Master Blender, Owen Tulloch, and later entrusted to his successor and current Appleton Estate Master Blender, Dr. Joy Spence, the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry.
Spirits enthusiasts who are more familiar with hyper-aged whiskey should take note. Due to its tropical aging, the difficulty of producing a rum that was tropically matured for over five decades is no small feat. Jamaica’s climate matures the spirit roughly 2-3 times faster than the cooler aging conditions in America and Europe, which means this liquid has more in common from a maturity standpoint with a Scotch that is more than twice its age. Accordingly, this rare liquid (limited to just 25 decanters globally) carries a significant asking price of $70,000.
To honor the effort, time, and exceptional quality of the rum, Appleton Estate opted to house it in heart-shaped decanters that feature a crystalline aquamarine base, intended to reference the iconic limestone-filtered aquifer located at the heart of Appleton Estate. The expression’s namesake water source is also the spiritual heart of every rum produced at the distillery, and it’s long been a source of inspiration for Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence, who calls it one of her favorite places on Earth.
In celebration of this milestone release, Appleton Estate will also launch a partnership with the Jamaica Art Society to provide support and opportunities for Jamaican artists & curators. Given its unique position, having one of the world’s largest inventories of aged rum, and with its history as Jamaica’s oldest continuously operating rum distillery, Appleton Estate’s emphasis on supporting the local creative community will go a long way in continuing to elevate the category and ensure it is appreciated through the correct lens both on the island and around the globe.
With all that said, you may be wondering —just what does the world’s oldest tropically aged rum taste like? I was fortunate to get an advanced taste of this elusive rum earlier this year alongside Dr. Joy Spence.
Keep reading below for my full review!
-
- Ranking Every Bottle Of Blanton’s To Find The Absolute Best
- These Are The 20 Best Bottles Of Buffalo Trace Whiskey Ever, Ranked
- The Best Double Gold Bourbons From The 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Ranked
- All 42 Bourbons From Buffalo Trace, Tasted & Ranked
- Breaking Down The 24 Bottles That Every Bourbon Fan Needs In Their Collection
Appleton Estate The Source 51-Year-Old Rum Review
ABV: 62%
Average Price: $70,000
The Rum:
Appleton Estate The Source 51-Year-Old Rum is the world’s oldest tropically aged rum. This single marque rum used single-estate sugar cane, open fermentation, pot still distillation, and was matured in American oak casks. This release was originally laid in oak casks in 1973 and was pulled from the cask in January 2025. Finally, the expression was bottled at 62% ABV.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose opens with a billowing cloud of spiced figs, sweet oak, date syrup, and Madagascan vanilla. Layers of cinnamon, raw maple syrup, and torched orange rinds add a ton of depth and complexity to the aroma profile, fleshing out the darkly sweet base notes.
Palate: On the palate, you’re initially blasted with black cherries, moist coffee cake, truffle chocolate, and star anise. Once acclimated to those rich flavors, I found this rum to be surprisingly vibrant. It has a lively mouthfeel that teases every corner of the tongue, and after sitting with it for a while, it becomes impressively fruit-forward as the notes of cinnamon, cocoa, and mocha gently subside, allowing the black cherry and spiced fig notes to take center stage.
Finish: This is a truly lush and viscous rum with a hefty, spice-laden punch on its lengthy finish. Cinnamon bark and peppercorns lead the charge as each sip crescendos before closing with oak and hints of candied ginger.
Bottom Line:
Not only is this the world’s only rum tropically aged for more than five decades, but given the difficulty of achieving such a feat, the liquid produced by this project is exceedingly rare. Because of this extreme rarity, it should be said that this bottle belongs only in the hands of the most avid collectors, those intent on enjoying the bounty of riches found in every bottle. Appleton Estate’s The Source represents a truly singular experience, not just because of its scarcity, but in the glass as well, where it shines with an incredibly dynamic textural profile and an impressively rich and robust flavor palette.
Simply put, this isn’t just the crown jewel of Appleton Estate; it represents a new pinnacle in tropically aged rum as a category.
Ranking: 99/100