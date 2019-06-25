The Best Airlines In The World, According To 21 Million Travelers

Unsplash

Flying has never been better, easier, or cheaper than it is now. Sure, isolated bad experiences still happen, but the overall user-experience of flying is crazy good these days. One of the biggest indicators of how much better air travel has become is the advent of full-on luxury experiences in the sky.

Granted, a lot of those luxe seats on airlines are out of the non-1% price range. Still, the overall feel of the planes has advanced too — along with the need for airlines to be competitive enough to offer unique perks. Even if you’re in premium economy or economy these days, you’ll often be greeted to in-seat entertainment systems, accented lighting to fight jet lag, cushier seats, and full meal and drink services. Meanwhile, super stripped down budget carriers have made the entire act of flying more egalitarian than ever.

So which is the best airline in the world? Skytrax set out to answer just that. They polled over 21 million international travelers from over 100 countries to find an answer. That’s a hell of a deep pool to draw some conclusions from. Interestingly, we had to go pretty low in the findings to source the best American airline in the world.

If you’re curious, it’s JetBlue, which ranked 42nd overall. Ouch. Licking wounds and moving on… Let’s dive into the world’s ten best airlines.

10. Thai Airways

Thai Airways feels like a great place to start. First of all, the airline will take you to Thailand — one of the dopest destinations in the world. Moreover, the airline has a vast network with 84 stops in 37 countries around the world. Lastly, their onboard menu is a great mix of Thai classics which is a great treat when you’re 35,000 feet in the air.