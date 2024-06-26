It’s summer babe (yes, I babe’d you let’s move on), the season of beach days, pool days, and just general chilling. A time when you should be outside, soaking up the sunshine (so long as it isn’t too hot), and eating good food. And nothing tastes as good in the summer months as some good backyard BBQ burgers.

But not everyone has a yard or skill on the grill. And for those people, we’d like to point you in the direction of Shake Shack’s new Summer BBQ menu.

No, the burgers aren’t flame-grilled but a high-quality smash burger doused in BBQ sauce sounds just as good, especially if you don’t have to make it yourself. The new menu consists of two different burgers, one made with a classic BBQ sauce and fried onions, another with Carolina-style BBQ with fried pickles, and a new take on the Shack’s fries and cheese fries.

Both look delicious, and it’s Shake Shack so there is a high chance that at the very least the burgers will still be good (we rated Shake Shack’s beef patties as the best in all of fast food), but fast food is expensive, so if you’re not interested in taking any chances, we’ll take the hit and do it for you.

We tried Shake Shack’s Summer BBQ menu, here is what to order and what to skip.

Smoky Classic BBQ Burger

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I’m leading with the best of what I tasted here. It’s a bit strange that Shake Shack didn’t already have a good BBQ burger on the menu, so the Smoky Classic is a much-appreciated inclusion to the current burger roster.

The build consists of a delicious beef patty, American cheese, bacon, pickles, and thin fried onions on a bun slathered with smoky BBQ sauce. The bacon and fried onions combination gives this burger a nice crunch and a smoky and umami punch that helps elevate the sumptuous beef notes.