The Best Barrel Proof Bourbon To Keep Stocked In A Quarantine

The best barrel proof bourbon — sometimes called "cask strength" or "barrel strength" — is the high proof whiskey we all need in our lives right now. This is whiskey straight from the barrel, hitting hard with big flavors and delivering plenty of tipsiness. In general, barrel proof and cask strength mean that the booze in the bottle hasn't been diluted with water to bring the proof (alcohol by volume) down to around 40 percent ABV. That's not to say, however, that there aren't multiple barrels from the same distillation used for a single barrel proof expression. (That is to say, "barrel proof" doesn't mean "just one barrel.") The point is more that these are the bourbons that taste good from the barrel that they can go straight to the consumer at a higher ABV and still be very palatable. The ten bottles of barrel proof bourbon below are highwater marks of the style and generally available nationwide. It's important to note that barrel proof and cask strength whiskey is generally a specialty expression along the lines of single barrel and small-batch whiskeys. So expect prices to range from $50 to $200 per bottle in this category. Still, you're paying for high-quality, direct-from-the-barrel whiskey excellence. If you're trying to grow knowledge and expand your palate during the quarantine, these picks will certainly help. Plus you're sure to enjoy the hell out of them.