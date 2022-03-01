Bock might be the German word for goat, but this popular spring beer’s name actually came from a colloquial mistake. Originally brewed in the German city of Einbeck as long ago as the 1300s, it eventually gained popularity and made its way south to Munich. That’s where the subtle difference in pronunciation changed the name “Einbeck” to “Einbock” which means “Billy goat” in German. The name stuck — explaining why so many bottles and cans of bock beer are adorned with goat images.

Traditionally released in the late winter or early spring, bock beers are usually caramel in color, bottom-fermented, fairly rich in malt flavor, and light in hops. Part of the reason bocks are released in the spring is due to religion. Historically, monks would brew this beer style in the fall and early winter and then bring out this higher proof, flavorful, hearty beer while they’re fasting during lent. History aside, we look forward to this rich brew each year because its arrival means the end of winter, meaning that the spring thaw is close.

Since we’re always on the lookout for different bock beers to try, we asked a handful of craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals for help finding them. They were nice enough to tell us some of their favorites to drink while they await the end of this dreary, dark season.

Weihenstephaner Vitus

Michael Palmer, lead innovation pilot brewer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Chico, California

ABV: 7.7%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Weihenstephaner Vitus is a fantastic weizenbock. It’s semi-fruity with some clove and a little banana. Vitus has the full mouthfeel of a bock but also the drinkability of a wheat beer. It’s a very multi-dimensional flavor.

Ayinger Winter Bock

Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California

ABV: 6.7%

Average Price: Limited Availability

Why This Beer?

Ayinger Winter Bock is my pick. What flavors make it great? I do tend to believe when it comes to world styles, it’s best to go to the source. So here, that means Germany. This is smooth, strong, and malty without too much hop bitterness and almost no hop aroma. When people say beer is liquid bread, I think they mean styles like this because if they meant IPAs then people are eating some really messed up bread.