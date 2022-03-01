Bock might be the German word for goat, but this popular spring beer’s name actually came from a colloquial mistake. Originally brewed in the German city of Einbeck as long ago as the 1300s, it eventually gained popularity and made its way south to Munich. That’s where the subtle difference in pronunciation changed the name “Einbeck” to “Einbock” which means “Billy goat” in German. The name stuck — explaining why so many bottles and cans of bock beer are adorned with goat images.
Traditionally released in the late winter or early spring, bock beers are usually caramel in color, bottom-fermented, fairly rich in malt flavor, and light in hops. Part of the reason bocks are released in the spring is due to religion. Historically, monks would brew this beer style in the fall and early winter and then bring out this higher proof, flavorful, hearty beer while they’re fasting during lent. History aside, we look forward to this rich brew each year because its arrival means the end of winter, meaning that the spring thaw is close.
Since we’re always on the lookout for different bock beers to try, we asked a handful of craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals for help finding them. They were nice enough to tell us some of their favorites to drink while they await the end of this dreary, dark season.
Weihenstephaner Vitus
Michael Palmer, lead innovation pilot brewer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Chico, California
ABV: 7.7%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Weihenstephaner Vitus is a fantastic weizenbock. It’s semi-fruity with some clove and a little banana. Vitus has the full mouthfeel of a bock but also the drinkability of a wheat beer. It’s a very multi-dimensional flavor.
Ayinger Winter Bock
Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California
ABV: 6.7%
Average Price: Limited Availability
Why This Beer?
Ayinger Winter Bock is my pick. What flavors make it great? I do tend to believe when it comes to world styles, it’s best to go to the source. So here, that means Germany. This is smooth, strong, and malty without too much hop bitterness and almost no hop aroma. When people say beer is liquid bread, I think they mean styles like this because if they meant IPAs then people are eating some really messed up bread.
Troegs Troegenator
Lee Ann Hahne, general manager at FlyteCo Brewing in Denver
ABV: 8.2%
Average Price: $13 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
My favorite bock beer is the Troegs Troegenator with its rich flavors of caramel and chocolate. This one is eagerly awaited each winter and spring for good reason. I miss my East Coast beers.
Weihenstephaner Korbinian
Broc Eichhorst, brewer at Sun King Brewing in Indianapolis
ABV: 7.4%
Average Price: $4 for a 16.9-ounce bottle
Why This Beer?
My pick is Weihenstephaner Korbinian Doppelbock. Korbinian is one of many delicious German doppelbocks that are relatively easy to find locally. I’ve always been partial to this one due to its drinkability. It is clean and malty with the rich Maillard flavors one would expect. This one has a slightly lighter body and a drier finish without sacrificing flavor.
Andechs Doppelbock Dunkel
Dan Lipke, head brewer at Clown Shoes Beer in Boston
ABV: 7.1%
Average Price: $4.50 for a 16.9-ounce bottle
Why This Beer?
Once you have a steinkrug of this beer at their monastery beerhall overlooking the Bavarian countryside, it’s hard to imagine a better place to drink a bock beer. The beer itself is perfect. A celebration of liquid malt, it’s silky smooth with a creamy finish.
Augustiner Maximator
Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub and Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado
ABV: 7.5%
Average Price: $12.50 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Augustiner Maximator is big and rich with sticky sweet malt flavors throughout, but it’s not cloying. We had a blind doppelbock tasting this winter and this one was the consensus winner. You could put a few other German ones in here without skipping a beat though, these are such fun, delicious, complex beers.
New Glarus Cabin Fever
Brian Jaszewski, director of product management at Sprecher Brewing Co. in Glendale, Wisconsin
ABV: 6%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
I’m going with New Glarus Cabin Fever from New Glarus, Wisconsin. The addition of honey to the brew kettle — allowing for a bit of caramelization — provides a depth of mouthfeel and aroma that can’t be matched. This is why so many breweries do it, including us here at Sprecher.
KC Bier Weizenbock
Jeremy Ragonese, president of Uinta Brewing in Salt Lake City, Utah
ABV: 7.25%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
I haven’t had it in a while, but if memory serves KC Bier Co. makes a wonderful Weizenbock, and I believe it even took home a GABF medal a few years ago. Whenever I think of bock beers, I naturally think seasonals, and Weizenbock is a great beer. It’s simple, bready, and flavorful with traditional aromas of banana and clove, but not overpowering.
It’s a perfect pairing for burgers, brats, and everything that goes with them.
Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Urbock
John Swanson, brewing supervisor at New Belgium Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina
ABV: 6.6%
Average Price: $5.50 for a 500ml bottle
Why This Beer?
Oh boy, this is a no-brainer for me, albeit potentially contentious amongst the greater beer drinking community. Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Urbock straight from the source at the old brewery in Bamberg is unmatched by any other bock beer. Rauchbier (smoke beer) is an acquired taste but done correctly, as they do in Bamberg, it is exquisite, especially when it is fresh. The smoke flavors are so mellow and creamy.
Darkhorse Perkulator
Brad Bergman, brewing director at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina
ABV: 7.5%
Average Price: $8 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
I’m not a big bock fan in general – they are often heavier and sweeter than I typically enjoy – but the best one that I’ve ever had was the Perkulator Coffee Doppelbock from Dark Horse. Those sweet, rich malt flavors are very nicely balanced with the coffee bitterness. So the sweetness is tempered to a degree.
The coffee flavors mesh nicely with the heavier caramel, bready notes of the beer.
Ayinger Celebrator
Adam Beauchamp, COO and co-founder at Creature Comforts Brewing Co. in Athens, Georgia
ABV: 6.7%
Average Price: $13.50 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock has herbal and nutty aromatics lead to a rich but balanced palate. There are also notes of dried fruits, caramel, and a malty sweetness that makes you want to crack open a few bottles in one sitting.
Lake Placid Maibock
Teddy Gowan, director of brewery operations at Societe Brewing Company in San Diego
ABV: 7.8%
Average Price: Limited Availability
Why This Beer?
Maibock from Lake Placid Pub and Brewery is my pick. It was my first taste of what a Maibock could be. It’s really difficult to restrain the flavors in such a high alcohol beer. When done well, there’s a right amount of fruity esters and it’s deceptively easy to drink.
New Glarus Gyrator
Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin
ABV: 7.3%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Hands down, the best bock I’ve had is New Glarus Gyrator Doppelbock. I know, my Wisconsin is showing, but there’s harmony in the rye bread, plum, biscuit, and toffee flavors. It’s also thin but rich with its malty date-flavored finish.