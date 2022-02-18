Years ago, there was a commercial where people were shown grimacing with a “bitter beer face” after taking a sip of “bitter” beer. This was a reference to the rise of dank, piney, and very bitter IPAs in the late 1990s. While the ad was simply bigger brands pushing back against craft beer movement of the time, it’s still true that not everyone enjoys mouth-puckering, over-the-top bitterness in their beer. (Although, statistically speaking, a lot of people clearly do.)

As the craft brewing movement progressed, brewers started toying with the IPA as a style to lower that bitterness and attract more beer drinkers. Today, the standard IPA has branched off into sweeter juicier versions like the New England IPA and milkshake IPA, which do indeed attract beer drinkers looking for fruitier and softer versions of the dank and bitter style.

To that end, we asked a few well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us their picks for the best IPAs with the lower levels of bitterness. Keep reading to see all of their sweeter, softer, picks that won’t leave your face looking any more uncomfortable than drinking a glass of orange juice.

Founders All Day IPA

Luis G. Brignoni, founder of Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami

ABV: 4.7%

Average Price: $8.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

Founders All Day IPA is a fantastic option for drinkers who specifically avoid bitter beers. It’s a session IPA packed with hop flavor and aroma with low to mild bitterness. It’s very refreshing any time of year.

Firestone Walker Mind Haze

Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California

ABV: 8.3%

Average Price: $12.50 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

This is hard because I would generally route this type of person into the hazy IPA sub-category, which, in general, features much less traditional bitterness and more fruity tropical hop aromas that burst out of the beer. The hazy subcategory is crowded and features many beers that generally all taste the same. One that stands out to me is Mind Haze by Firestone Walker. It is just delicate and balanced, but not over-done.

It’s light enough to bring you in, not bitter at all, and bursts with a very alluring and complex hop aroma that just keeps me coming back again and again.