The Best Bottled In Bond Whiskeys To Drink This Summer

If you’ve ever browsed the aisles of your local liquor store (or favorite delivery service), there’s a pretty good chance you’ve seen the words “bottled in bond” printed on various bottles of whiskey, or not. It might be a phrase that gets lost amongst the various lines of information already on the whiskey’s label. Well, it means the whiskey was matured and bottled based on the U.S. government’s Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 which guarantees the whiskey inside is authentic and unchanged.

It’s also a whiskey from only one distilling season and from a single distillery. It must be aged at least four years, bottled at a potent 100 proof, and must have been matured in a federally bonded warehouse. These regulations are all well and good, but honestly, we don’t care about the legalese. The most important thing is that bottled in bond whiskeys are high proof and high quality.

“’Bottled in bond’ is bourbon’s equivalent to a single malt scotch,” says Melissa Reigle, beverage manager and head bartender at Byblos in Miami. And, since this is a fairly common whiskey style, we figured it would behoove us to ask the professionals for help. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best bottle in bond whiskeys to drink this summer.