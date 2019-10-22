Bottled in bond — or bonded — whiskey is a fascinating product for any lover of the brown stuff. To qualify as a bonded whiskey, the product has to come from a single distillation season, from a single distillery, and be aged for at least four years in charred oak. The juice cannot be cut with anything except pure water and must be bottled at 100 proof. All of this is regulated by the federal government for quality-control.

Originally, the idea behind bottled in bond whiskey was all about ensuring the quality of the whiskey was top-notch and un-cut. These days, it’s become something of a craft product for distilleries — assuring a great dram for you to sip on. A high-quality booze that’s worth the extra effort to track down and sample.

The ten bottles below offer a smattering of the best bottled in bond whiskeys around America — from subtle bourbons to spicy ryes to classic Tennessee expressions. Let’s dive in!