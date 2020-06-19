We Asked Bartenders To Name The Best Bourbons For Father’s Day

It’s almost Father’s Day and the “father figure” in your life — define that term however you want! — deserves more than a bottle of cheap, drugstore cologne or a gift card. This year, instead of Googling “gifts for Father’s Day” and then picking the most inexpensive one, actually buy him something worthwhile. By “worthwhile” we mean whiskey. We always mean whiskey. Nothing says that you appreciate everything your dad has done for you quite like a bottle of bourbon. David Powell, brand ambassador at Hudson Whiskey, explains that picking the right bottle for your dad isn’t easy. That’s part of what makes it such a thoughtful gift. “It’s hard to narrow this one down, the category is so expansive and there are so many amazing bourbons out there,” he says. “For me, it would have to be more about what my dad is into more so than just dropping him a bottle of Hudson just because I can.” Find out what your dad is into. Drop a few hints to see what he’s been drinking lately or if he’s open to trying something new. If you get stumped, take a few hints from some of our favorite bartenders. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked View this post on Instagram Nom nom nom #woodfordreservedoubleoaked A post shared by Jamie (@bourbonloverr) on May 28, 2020 at 11:16am PDT Caleb Kimbley, bartender at The Beehive in San Francisco It has to be something timeless and as special as the person receiving it. That is Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, a sophisticated bourbon that’s been around the block more than once.