What makes a bottle of whiskey "the best?" That's a minefield and often entirely subjective. What I love to sip on after a long week isn't going to be what you love to sip on. Neither of us is wrong — we just have different palates due to living different lives. Basically, the very notion of finding the best bottle of whiskey is a bit of a lie. Still, there are expressions that are universally beloved by both the public and the people in whiskey who rate the stuff for a living. Among those experts is a crew of tasters who work tirelessly to rate booze every year for the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. The blind tastings run by the USC occur over the span of two months in Hawthorne, New York. This is not a whirlwind tasting event over a single weekend. It's slow, meticulous, and detailed — allowing the judges plenty of breathing room to decide which drams they dug the most. Is it perfect? Well, nothing is. Still, the methodology used helps point us in the right direction if we insist on looking for that unattainable best dram of whiskey. That's why we went through and pulled the best of the #1 rated expression in each and every whiskey style judged during the recent 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Check out the 17 entries below.