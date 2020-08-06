The 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC) saw a record-setting number of entries from over 45 spirit-producing nations. The result was a genuinely diverse list of winners across categories, rather than the same old lobby-controlling stalwarts we often see taking home trophies. That’s good news — a shot in the arm for an industry where upstarts often don’t get the love they deserve. The USC rolls-out their awards under the Ultimate Beverage Challenge banner — wherein experts in various drinks categories take their time to blindly taste a hell of a lot of liquids (in this case, booze). Unlike other spirits competitions, the USC judges don’t experience all the alcohol over a single wild festival weekend. The tastings are spaced out and hosted in a tasting center in Hawthrone, New York. Each dram is mulled over, savored, and awarded points; again blindly, to remove all bias. This detailed judging generates a list of the very best bottles and expressions you can buy right now. And not only is flavor rated, but whiskeys are also credited as “Great Value” buys when deserved. Meaning the judges are not only telling you what tastes they favor but which prices, too. You can’t ask for more than that from a spirits contest. The ten bottles below were rated the top ten bourbons available right now. We decided to use the Ultimate Spirits Challenge judge’s tasting notes where available to add their POV to the sipping experience. (When these weren’t available, we used our own notes.) We’ve also added delivery options if you want to try any of the bottles yourself — though be warned, a few of them get pretty pricey. Related: Overpriced Bottles Of Bourbon And Their More Affordable Cousins