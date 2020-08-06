“Value bourbon” and “affordable bourbon” are two different conversations. Well-made, cheap bourbons are actually pretty easy to come by. Bourbon is, by nature, a relatively inexpensive product to make (in the grand scheme of whiskey production). It’s also local and skips those pesky import tariffs that add costs for us consumers. But we’re looking beyond affordable bourbon today. We’re here to talk about expressions that carry the magic combination of low(ish) price and great value. And that’s where things get a little more difficult. This is about identifying bottles that are actually worth more than they currently retail for. Drams that outkick their coverage. The ten bourbons below are all readily available nationwide… for now. But underrated bourbons like these have a way of disappearing from shops and showing up later for triple the price on the resale market. Find them now, while they still line your local liquor store shelves, and see if you agree that they taste better than their price tags. Related: Independent Bourbons That You Should Absolutely Race To Track Down

Old Forester 86

ABV: 83%

Distillery: Old Forester Distilling Co., Louisville, KY (Brown-Forman)

Distillery: Old Forester Distilling Co., Louisville, KY (Brown-Forman)

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Old Forester is a classic bourbon brand and their 86 Proof is a classic bourbon expression. The juice in the bottle has a little rye and barley to accentuate the corn and is bottled at a slightly higher proof to give the drinker an idea of the great things Forester does with its other expressions. Tasting Notes: There's a decent amount going on here, even for the bourbon snob. Notes of vanilla are supported by hints of fresh mint sprigs and a whiff of pipe tobacco leaves. The sweetness is pinned to corn and vanilla with twinges of oak, rye spice, orange zest, and cedar bark supporting the sip. The sweetness of the corn and mildness of the spice lingers longest as the sip fades. Zach's Bottom Line: This a complex dram for a very low price that verges on straight sip-ability. 

Old-Grandad Bonded

ABV: 50%

Distillery: Jim Beam, Clermont, KY (Beam Suntory)

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: This release from Jim Beam is another crowd-pleaser with a higher ABV. The mash bill leans into rye while the four years of aging adds a nice mellowness to the juice. The label also has a picture of ‘ol Basil Hayden on it. So if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative to Beam’s Basil Hayden’s, this is the logical play. Tasting Notes: Corn and vanilla mingle with orange zest and oaky spice. The dram has a touch of black pepper with a clear orchard fruit edge. In the end, it’s the vanilla, oak, and spice that last longest on the senses, creating a classic bourbon experience. Zach’s Bottom Line: At $20 and 50% ABV, you can’t go wrong. This one also makes for a great Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or Boulvadier base.