Overpriced Bottles Of Bourbon And Their More Affordable Cousins

Calling out overpriced bourbons is tough. Many of the most expensive bottles are released at pretty fair price points and then those prices get jacked up — in some cases ridiculously — when they hit the secondary market. For instance, the "suggested retail" of a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23 Year is $299.99. That's steep but do-able for a major splurge on a truly special expression. But you'll be lucky to find that bottle for less than $2,500 these days. Basically, huge retailers and service industry groups buy all the Pappy up the second it hits the open market and then they sell it back to us normal folks at huge markups. Sad and shitty but true. And it happens more than you might think. Most of us don't have thousands of dollars laying around to spend on a single bottle of bourbon, so we're taking a look at five overpriced bottles of bourbon (thanks to the secondary market) and calling out similar bottles from the same distiller. The ten bottles below are paired off according to their general vibe and often their actual mash bills. And just to be clear, we're not saying that these bottles are overrated (Pappy 23 is delicious after all). They're simply overpriced, mostly due to the way unchecked capitalism is allowed to work in the bourbon industry.