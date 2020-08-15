If you’re shopping for a bottle of tequila, you could approach it one of two ways: 1) you buy a bottle blindly, maybe the label draws you in or the hue of the spirit itself, or 2) you take a targeted approach and zero in on the exact type of tequila you want/ need. We highly recommend the latter, because if you’re drawn to the bright and natural sweetness of blue agave, and you’re looking for an expression that’s going to make a great base for your cocktail, for the love of all that is holy reach for the top-shelf plata or reposado and not the extra añejo, despite the beauty of its deep amber hue. On the flip side, if sipping tequila is your jam, you reach for that Añejo bottle of Corazon De Agave over the bottle of joven more often than not. Knowing the exact type of tequila you need will make your cocktails better and keep your wallet fatter, so we’ve pulled each of the top-rated tequilas in every category from this year’s Ultimate Spirits Challenge. The Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC) is one of the most well-respected spirit tasting organizations on the planet right now. For 10 years, their judges have been convening in a state of the art tasting facility in Hawthrone, New York, and ranking the best of the best spirits in every category they can dream up. From whiskey to rum and vodka to tequila — if it gets you drunk, the USC tests it. So let’s dive into the top-rated tequilas in every category from this year’s Ultimate Spirits Challenge — with tasting notes from the judges. This way, you’ll know what you’re looking for and be sure to find the best of the best next time you’re thirsty.

Best Joven Tequila: Viva XXXII (84 Points) View this post on Instagram The trifecta! #drinkviva A post shared by VIVA XXXII Tequila (@vivatequila32) on Jul 10, 2020 at 10:06am PDT ABV: 40%

Distillery: Destileria Leyros

Average Price: $30.99 The Tequila: Remember when we said if you want to sip tequila, don’t opt for the joven? Okay, well that’s usually the case, but Viva XXIII’s Joven is the exception. Designed to be sipped, Viva XXXII’s Joven takes Blanco tequila and blends it with 3-year old extra Añejo and goes through a 4-stage filtration process that results in a crystal clear liquid. At just $30 a bottle, this is likely the best Joven/Gold tequila you’ll find at a decent price point. Tasting Notes: (From Drizly) With an agave forward aroma, the flavor features notes of vanilla, lemon peel, and white pepper. The taste is crisp and clean with an exceptionally smooth finish. Bottom Line: Get this bottle to prove to your snobby tequila or whiskey sipping friends that joven can hold its own in the dram department. Best Reposado Tequila: Storywood Speyside 7 CS Reposado (95 Points) ABV: 53%

Distillery: La Cofradia

Average Price: £33 The Tequila: Storywood Tequila has an interesting… er… story. Made from agave harvested in the lowlands of Jalisco, this tequila is then locked away in Scotch oak casks from Scotland in an effort to make the finest sipping tequila in the world, able to hold its own alongside the greatest Scotch Whiskeys. For the bottle of Speyside 7 CS Reposado, Storywood aged the tequila for 7 months in Scotch Speyside barrels, which help to bring out caramel flavors and hints of oak, vanilla, and honey against an agave base. Unfortunately, this is yet another bottle not available in the states. Tasting Notes: (From The USC) A golden yellow in the glass, the aromas of this aged agave spirit stay true to the category with plenty of grassy and roasted pineapple notes. Gently sweet on the palate, spice and woodsy flavors are bold, yet continue to let agave shine through. Bottom Line: If you happen to be quarantined in Europe (where things are way more open than here), definitely grab a bottle of this fine Reposado — whether you’re into sipping or mixing it up in a cocktail.