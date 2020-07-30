Tequila has been unfairly labeled either “shooters” or “margarita mixers” for far too long. The truth is, the blue agave-based distillate from the Jalisco Highlands can be every bit as refined as any single malt whiskey or dark rum. There are more than enough potential variations in the production process to keep any spirits aficionado engaged.
One of the best examples of just how good a good tequila can be is Olmeca’s Altos line. The Plata, Reposado, and Anejo were all featured on the @UproxxLife IGTV “Expressions Session” this week. Sadly, I only got to taste two bottles while our guest, chef Isaac Toups, tasted all three. Don’t cry for me just yet. I’ve been to this distillery pre-COVID and I’m very familiar with the anejo, which didn’t make it to my door in time for the tasting.
As far as this tequila goes, it is my personal go-to for all-around enjoyment. I keep this stuff stocked in my house and use it for palomas, margaritas, and tequila highballs. Plus, the anejo is a great sipper that barely needs ice. Check my tasting notes below!
Altos Plata
View this post on Instagram
Promoção Tequila Altos Plata! ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Na compra de uma garrafa de Tequila Altos Plata (750ml), ganhe um copo exclusivo. Acesse agora (link na bio). *promoção válida enquanto durar o estoque. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #jigger #jiggerspirits #jiggerdistribuidora #tequilaaltos #tequila #altosplata #distribuidoradebebidas #deliverycuritiba
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $30
The Tequila:
The beauty of Altos is plainly apparent in the unaged Plata. This, arguably, can be sipped with ease. The tequila is grown sustainably in the Jalisco highlands and hand-harvested by jimadors. The pinas (agave hearts) are then slow-roasted before getting smashed by a classic Tahona stone.
The juice is fermented and twice distilled in copper pots. That’s it.
Tasting Notes:
This is a classic unaged tequila. There’s a clear sense of vegetal agave that dances with bright citrus. The sip leans into the lime notes with hints of herbs and a mild sweetness pinned to that roasted agave.
Bottom Line:
This is a stellar go-to for any and all tequila-based cocktails.
Altos Reposado
View this post on Instagram
Global @olmecatequila ambassador @simon_kistenfeger will be mixing some next level tequila cocktails here at @sin_tax_bar tonight. We're ready!! – #sintax #sintaxbar #olmeca #olmecatequila #altos #boltonroad #boltonrd #tequilacocktails #olmecacocktails #altosreposado #cinnamonoldfashioned #tequilacocktail #cocktailhour
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $30
The Tequila:
This expression uses the Plata above and ages it for six to eight months in 200-liter white oak that previously held bourbon. The aging process may not seem particularly long (especially when it takes at least two years to make bourbon). But the warmer climate and high-altitude help the spirit age more quickly, adding depth in a hurry.
Tasting Notes:
The agave and citrus are still present but now are accompanied by a sense of bourbon vanilla and a hint of oakiness. The roasted agave is the star of the show as the bourbon-seasoned wood leads to a hint of mild spice and whisper of nuttiness. The sip fades quickly and leaves you with all the agave, wood, and spice filling your senses.
Bottom Line:
This also makes for a killer mixing tequila, especially in highballs. But you can absolutely get away with sipping this one on the rocks.
Altos Añejo
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $35
The Tequila:
The last tequila in the Altos line was aged for a total of 18 months in old bourbon oak. This expression truly feels like a culmination of the decades of experience Maestro Tequilero Jesús Hernández brings to the table. It’s refined, unfussy, and shockingly easy-to-drink.
Tasting Notes:
Roasted agave greets you with a sense of dark spice and fatty nuts next to an almost butter-fried banana note. The sip’s velvet nature embraces the wood, vanilla, agave, and spice. A late hint of dark chocolate bitterness helps really draw out the spice and nut flavors as the sip slowly fades.
Bottom Line:
Drink it with a single rock after enjoying a mole-based dish.
Check out the full tasting below!