We’ve already run through the highest-scoring bottles of bourbon from this year’s Ultimate Spirits Challenge and now we’re fixing our gaze on the highest scoring añejo tequilas. The judges at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC) have been judging the world’s best spirits for 10 years and they take booze seriously. So seriously, in fact, that they didn’t let a global pandemic stop them from convening over two full months at a state of the art tasting facility in Hawthorne, New York, to sample booze from over 45-spirit producing nations. The result of all that spirits tasting is a carefully curated list of the best spirits in any given category, and a wonderful resource for anyone blindly buying bottles of alcohol. Below, we’ve collected the top 10 scoring añejo tequilas and included tasting notes from the USC or the bottlers themselves. Before we dive into the list, we should mention that this rundown doesn’t include the highest-scoring Añejo, 818. Winner of the USC’s highest honor, the Chairman’s Trophy, 818 isn’t available to purchase in the states and has absolutely no online presence. According to the USC, 818 Añejo has “earthy aromas of pine and yellow fruits mixed with vanilla. Sweet on the palate with brown sugar, vanilla syrup, and spicy cinnamon… Hints of roasted agave come through on the long spicy-sweet finish.” But since you’re probably not getting offered a sip of that elixir anytime soon, here are the highest-scoring Añejo Tequilas from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge that you actually can track down.

El Tesoro Anejo (94 Points) ABV: 40%

Distillery: La Alteńa

Average Price: $54.99 The Tequila: Family owned and operated for over 80 years, El Tesoro ages its ańejo tequila in ex-bourbon American Oak barrels for two to three years, which boosts the oak-influenced flavors of vanilla, caramel, and maple, for a stunningly complex Tequila with a hint of darkness. Harvested from Weber Blue Agave from the Camarena estates, the piñas used in El Tesoro are chopped with precision and given a consistent shape to ensure every agave is cooked to perfection, in a 48-hour slow-cooking process that helps to intensify the natural flavors. Tasting Notes: (From El Tesoro) Floral jasmine and oaky character with agave back notes. Sweet agave balanced with pepper, oak, and floral tones Familia Camarena Anejo (93 Points) View this post on Instagram Welcome to the Familia! 🧡🍹#familiacamarenatequila #familiacamarena #tequila #añejo #cheers #blueagave A post shared by Jas (@the_beverage_babe) on Apr 17, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT ABV: 40%

Distillery: Casa Camarena

Average Price: $29.99 The Tequila: Even if you aren’t picking up a USC-recognized bottle of Añejo, the tequila produced by Familia Camarena is some of the best you can find on a budget. So the fact that you can pick up this bottle of award-winning Añejo tequila for just $30 feels too good to be true. It isn’t. Introduced just last year, Camarena’s Añejo relies on a proprietary method that mixes traditional oven roasting with more modern techniques, resulting in a remarkably consistent tequila ideal for enjoying neat and cheap enough to warrant using in your favorite tequila-based cocktail without feeling like you’re missing the point. Tasting Notes: (Ours) It’s doubtful you’re going to find the rich intensity of flavors present in the other bottles on this list, but Camarena’s Añejo holds its own with flavors of citrus and vanilla punctuated by hints of smokey oak that give it an almost Mezcal quality. A sip of this will provide a slightly bitter burn before mellowing out and letting the more interesting flavors take the center stage.