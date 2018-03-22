Three Food Writers Attempt To Make The Perfect Burger

Miramax

Burgers. You knew they were coming. After all, this is a series for people who love arguing about food online and burgers are a lock for #1 best food to bicker over on the internet. All beef patty or a mix? 80/20 or 70/30? Onions grilled or raw? American cheese or cheddar? Eggs? Beets? Mushrooms?

The best part is that literally everyone considers themselves a burger expert. And they’re right. When the subject of a Cooking Battle connects to Zach’s Native American heritage, or my Italian heritage, or Vince’s East Fresno heritage (I kid!), we can each be pretty damn persuasive. But burgers are different. Burgers are “ours.” And by “ours” I don’t just mean “American,” either. They’ve grown past that designation. Burgers are the intellectual property of anyone who loves food.

Your opinions are therefore valid and you have every right to defend them. So just this once, we won’t attack you if you say something like: “Sorry but a burger MUST have a poppy seed bun! Otherwise, it’s just a sandwich — everyone knows that… STEVE!” or some such comment that typically would make us want to bash our heads against walls.

Unless you talk trash on ketchup. Then, vaya con dios and may the Lord have mercy on your burger-loving souls. Now let’s get to it!

— Steve Bramucci, Managing Editor, Uproxx Life

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve

Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach

Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach*

*Zach’s nachos are actually getting put on a menu in the real world. So, there’s that.**

**That ^^^ was written by Zach when I wasn’t looking but if we’re adding asterisks about injustices… I have a few thoughts. -SB

CURRENT SCORE:

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:

ZACH: 21

VINCE: 21

STEVE: 18