$4 Flights Around Asia Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

In spring, the best travel deals are never too far away. Cheap flights abound, with sales popping all the time. Hotels are always vying for your tourist dollars, especially as people begin planning for summer. Tour operators are keen to fill seats with last minute shoulder-season deals. This all adds up to right now being a great time to travel without killing your wallet in the process. It’s only going to get worse as we head toward summer.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts out there today.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$4 ONE-WAY FLIGHTS AROUND ASIA ON AIRASIA

AirAsia offers great flights between Honolulu, Hawai’i and Osaka, Japan. If you shop it, you can score a flight for as little as $199 each way; and that’s not even the best deal they run.

Currently, AirAsia is selling one-way flights around Southeast Asia for as little as $4 each way. That’s the price of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, folks. You can’t beat that price to see a new corner of an amazing region of the world.

Book A Flight Here

$11 ONE-WAY FLIGHTS AROUND EUROPE ON RYANAIR

On the other end of the Eurasian landmass, Ryanair is offering a summer flash sale. Prices for one-way tickets between a long list of European cities are as low as $11. That means that if you’re already in Europe and want to tag on another spot, Ryanair is going to make that possible with their rock bottom fares.

Book A Flight Here

SAVE 20% OFF ALL SEVEN-DAY OR LONGER TRIPS WITH CONTIKI

Contiki is the premier travel group for young travelers looking for a little adventure with zero worries. Right now, they’re running one of their biggest sales with 20 percent discounts across almost all of their trips that last seven days or longer.

The sale includes trips throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. You’ll need to book before April 30th and travel in 2019.

Book A Trip Here

