Listen To Parisians Sing ‘Ave Maria’ In Honor Of The Burning Notre Dame Cathedral

04.15.19 2 hours ago

Monday’s been an upsetting one, with the world joining in sorrow over the sudden burning of Paris’ 850-year-old Notre Dame cathedral. The fire, whose cause is currently unknown, has been extensive though not complete. The iconic spire and its roof have collapsed, and much of the interior has perished. Still, the twin bell towers are reportedly safe, as is the main structure and, thanks to rescuers, almost all of the interior artwork.

That’s far from everything, though, and the Gothic wonder that has survived hundreds of years of turmoil — including the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror and the city’s partial destruction during World War II — is, despairingly, partially gone.

The world grieves for what once was, among them those currently in Paris. Along with the many horrifying videos making social media rounds, showing heartbreaking obliteration, are some that are more bittersweet: Ones showing the city’s denizens hunkered outside together, overlooking the burning cathedral, singing “Ave Maria” in unison.

