In the world of cinema — bear with me for a second — the best movies always come out at the end of the year. From October to December, the silver screen is hit with “serious” films, Oscar-bait, and artistic statements. It’s a season that belongs less to blockbusters and more to the auteurs. In 2024, fast food is doing the same thing, only instead of giving us great films, fast food is giving us what we all truly want: more chicken sandwiches (though we wouldn’t be surprised if we one day get a film about chicken sandwiches, stranger things have happened).

It’s no secret that this decade is all about the chicken sandwich. We’ve turned our back on the mighty beef patty and opened our hearts — our, you know, mouths — to fried fillets of chicken breast.

This year, we’ve already ranked 25 different chicken sandwiches. So what are we to do when this month we’re hit with not one, not two, but three brand new chicken sandwiches? Put ‘em to the mighty blind taste test to see which is most worth your money, of course!

Methodology

For this blind taste test, we’ve rounded up all the newest chicken sandwiches, including the McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac, the Popeyes Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich, and the Burger King Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Luckily, I live in close proximity to all three restaurants, so I can scoop up each sandwich quickly, allowing me to eat each sandwich while they are still hot and fresh. I’d say that makes for a fair-blind taste test.

After I picked up all three sandwiches, I returned home, took photos of each, and had my girlfriend shuffle them up and serve each one to me at random while I wore a blindfold. I took exactly three bites of each, recorded my initial impressions, and ranked each from worst to best.

Here are the results.

Part 1: The Blind Chicken Sandwich Taste Test

Taste 1:

Right off the bat, I’m getting an intense surge of cayenne pepper heat. It’s nice and spicy and kicks the salivary glands into action. The tomatoes and lettuce provide a bit of reprieve from the heat, but the finish is still pretty spicy, and the heat intensifies between bites. The chicken has a crispy and airy breading, and the meat is tender but a bit bland outside of all the spice.

Taste 2:

With just one bite, I can already tell there is so much wrong with this chicken sandwich. It’s bland, the meat is spongey and heavily processed, and its way too bready. I’m going to guess this is the Chicken Big Mac because I can taste so much bread that I can’t imagine this being any of the other sandwiches.

While I don’t like the taste of the chicken, the breading is nice, airy, and very crispy. It provides a nice audible crunch but I can’t seem myself returning to this one. I begrudgingly took a few more bites to see if the flavor would grow on me. It didn’t.

Taste 3: