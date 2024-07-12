Do you remember Sausage Party, the animated movie about a hot dog with the mind of a teenage boy? Sure you do! It was the first CGI film to secure an R-rating, so in a way, it made history, but not because of the gruesome baby carrot massacre.

The movie was successful enough to warrant its own miniseries, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which just debuted on Amazon Prime Video. The series consists of eight episodes starring writer Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, David Krumholtz, and Will Forte.

When it comes to the Sausage Party name, Rogen recently admitted that, like most good things, it all started as a joke. The writer/creator told CBR, “When we were promoting Superbad, and Knocked Up, everyone would ask us what movie we were making next, and as a joke, we would always say Sausage Party as the title, because it just sounded like the movie that we would make next,” Rogen explained. “Slowly, we would start to be like, ‘What would that movie be? Maybe it would be about a sausage. Maybe it would be in a grocery store.’ But, yeah, it started as a joke answer we would give to press interviews.”

The joke soon became a movie, and now that movie has its own show eight years later. But Rogen said that even with all that time in between, he was always working on more food-related ideas.

“We never stopped working on it,” Rogen said. “Throughout the whole post-production of the movie, we kept coming up with more and more ideas, which is why we kept wanting to make the show.”

The series follows the group of food friends as they establish a home base called “Foodtopia,” but they soon realize they need humans to help them survive. Don’t worry, there are some of those food sex scenes that you’ve definitely been waiting for!

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is now streaming on Prime.