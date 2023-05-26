Although New York and Los Angeles generally get all of the love, when it comes to the country’s best cocktail scenes, Miami promises to give those monsters of mixology a run for their money. From tropical backyard oases to dark, speakeasy-style hideaways, Miami’s craft cocktail scene spans a variety of neighborhoods, ambiances, and approaches. Of course, you have to know where to go. And what to order when you’re there. That’s what we’re here for. Our new City Cocktail Guide series not only sends you to the best places to drink in a given city, but also drills down on exactly what to order off of the list—as well as what to expect in terms of expertise, food, and ambiance. We’re kicking it off with a jaunt to the 305 (cue Mr. Worldwide) and letting you in on the best places for craft cocktails in the Magic City.

Sweet Liberty Drink & Supply Co. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company (@sweetlibertymia) The Cocktail Bar: There’s so much to love about Sweet Liberty. From its neon-lit interior to its immense cocktail list to its incredibly hospitable staff, this world-class cocktail bar can simply do it all. Located in Collins Park on the northeastern end of South Beach, this bustling cocktail bar is the brainchild of award-winning bartenders John Lermayer and Dan Binkiewicz, with David Martinez and Michelle Berstein behind the food. Sweet Liberty’s cocktail lists offer 35 thoughtfully curated concoctions to choose from, broken down into five sections: New Skool, That Spritz Life, John’s Legacy List, The Highball Initiative, and The Martini Chronicles. And did we mention that the bar offers one of the best happy hours in town? Open from 4 pm to 5 am daily (save for Sunday, when the bar opens at noon), you really can’t go wrong here.

What to Drink: Sweet Liberty’s happy hour cocktails are certainly a lot more complex than most—and while we’re all about enjoying the delights of a $10 drink, we definitely recommend ordering something off of the standard cocktail list, too. The best happy hour drink on the list is definitely the Palomito, made with Origin vodka, Pamplemousse liqueur, lime, grapefruit, and a black salt rim, which offers a refreshing way to start the evening. However, the Cherry Cola cocktail (American whiskey, cherry heering, cherry eau de vie, maraschino, angostura, cherry coke) promises to invoke a serious sense of nostalgia. It’s really hard to choose a best cocktail from the standard list, as so much thought has obviously been put into its creation, though the Coconut Sazerac offered refreshment, flavor, and so much texture in one drink, I could hardly believe it. If you love coconut, this is the way to go—and the absinthe kick at the end is simply delightful. Café la Trova View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café La Trova (@cafelatrovamiami)

The Cocktail Bar: In addition to seriously good eats—plus an ambiance that could get even the stiffest of guests to find their dancing legs—Café la Trova’s renowned drinks have claimed them a regular spot on numerous award lists year in and year out, including the coveted World’s 50 Best Bars (on which the bar currently holds the impressive 21st spot). Spearheaded by Julio Cabrera, this Cuban hotspot is an absolute must-visit for Miami-bound cocktail lovers and foodies alike. Expect Cuban-inspired dishes from award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, as well as live songs played by Trova musicians, all with a delicious craft cocktail in hand. Although the bar’s Calle Ocho location is slightly off the beaten path, especially for those staying in South Beach, we assure you that the payoff is worth the journey. What to Drink: As to be expected, La Trova’s cocktails tend to err on the brighter, more citrus-driven side of things, with tequila, rum, and mezcal used as the majority of the list’s foundations. I sprung for the Chivirico, made with Vida Mezcal, Teremana Tequila, passion fruit, agave syrup, lime juice, Ancho Reyes Verde, and basil foam. While certainly fruit forward, the acidity of the citrus and herbaceousness of the Ancho Reyes Verde, and basil foam rendered the drink completely balanced.

Danté’s Hi-Fi View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR MAURICIO (@mrmauricio) The Cocktail Bar: Inspired by the great vinyl listening rooms found in Japan, Dante’s HiFi is a serious vibe—though not quite the stereotypical one you’d expect from Miami. In addition to a rotating list of craft cocktails, the cocktail bar’s dimly lit ambiance offers a “curated musical journey” for each guest that walks in the door, all of which is played on—you guessed it—a record player. Located in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, this intimate, retro-inspired space is like something straight out of the 1970s, from its brown leather couches to vinyl-lined walls, each of which is sourced directly from the personal collection of the bar’s music director, Richa Medina. Note: Reservations are highly recommended, a $25 deposit is required per person, per reservation, and flip-flops are not allowed.

What to Drink: Dante’s cocktail list is broken down into three sections: Highballs, seasonal signatures (deemed “Miami-inspired flavors with flair”), and little sippers. As the bar is inspired by Japan, rolling with one of the highballs—all of which are made with Japanese whiskey—is the obvious choice. Similar to how we’d judge a pizza place by its ability to execute a traditional margarita, the same goes for the list’s classic highball. Made with Toki Japanese Whiskey (served iced cold) with seltzer, bitters, and lemon zest, this simple-yet-perfectly-executed drink offers just as much refreshment as its flavorful Miami-inspired counterparts, just without all of the extra added sugar and fruit flavors. Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery (@swizzle_rumbar_drinkery)

The Cocktail Bar: For late-night drinks in a bustling, speakeasy-style bar, look no further than Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery. Open from 7 pm to 3 am daily, this rum-focused bar’s cocktail list is broken down into six sections, ranging from the New Comers Menu to Fancy Drinks to Swizzle Classics, Stirred & Stiff, and more. (Select wine and beers are also available, though… at Swizzle it’s really all about the cocktails.) Most impressive of all is the bar’s jaw-dropping rum collection, which covers more than 150 references. For those looking to explore Florida’s unique distillation scene, Swizzle offers a Florida Rum Experience for $45, which features four unique pours crafted around the Sunshine State. In terms of intricacy, the drinks here are quite complex, even those found on the New Comers menu. One thing to note is that food offerings are limited to just a classic burger, wings, and fries here, so don’t come too hungry—though the drinks are the star of the show anyways. What to Drink: Rum is the name of the game here, and while other spirits certainly make an appearance on the list, you’d be remiss to enjoy what the bar does best, and that’s rum-based drinks—even better if swizzled, as the bar name suggests—enter the Rhum Swizzle. For reference, swizzles are sour-style drinks churned with a swizzle stick and are generally served over crushed ice. The bar’s eponymous cocktail is made with 100 Proof Rhum J.M. swizzled with watermelon shrub, fresh lime juice, and fresh pineapple juice tastes like a vacation in a glass—AKA, Miami.

Broken Shaker at Freehand View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broken Shaker (@brokenshaker) The Cocktail Bar: Handcrafted cocktails, tasty bites, and a sprawling backyard in the heart of Miami Beach? Sign us up. Overseen by Bar Lab consulting agency, this tropical, drinks-laden paradise was one of the first spots in Miami that really pioneered the city’s cocktail scene, and today, remains just as relevant in terms of unmissable places to hit. The bar’s expansive backyard, ample amount of palm trees, and quiet backyard vibes make it the perfect place to escape the noise of the city—and the bar’s top-notch drinks have garnered it the title of Best American Hotel Bar by Tales of a Cocktail. Each drink produced at Broken Shaker uses syrups, juices, and infusions crafted from a variety of global herbs and spices, rendering this shaded, outdoor oasis the perfect place to experience an array of international flavors.

What to Drink: Broken Shaker’s menu features just nine signature cocktails at a time, though their flavor profiles span the entire spectrum. From the tequila-based Thai Thai baby to the spicy, smoky, mezcal-based What’s Up Doc, the bar’s got something for everyone. However, it’s the bar’s Scotch of Thrones that most captured my attention. Made from Aberfeldy Scotch, banana liqueur, creme de cacao, oloroso sherry, and yuzu tonic, the cocktail is a far cry from the sugary, fruit-forward drinks one would expect from Miami, though I appreciated the spirit-forward depart—plus, the hint of banana added just the right amount of tropical, Florida-inspired tropical touch. Beaker & Gray View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beaker & Gray (@beakerandgray)

The Cocktail Bar: Deemed one of the best eateries and cocktail bars in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Beaker & Gray specializes in craft cocktails and shareable plates. Overseen by longtime friends Brian Nasajon (chef/owner) and Ben Potts (bar manager/owner), this award-winning cocktail bar offers an ideal happy medium for all types of cocktail fans, from novice drinks to expert industry folk and beyond. Beaker & Gray gets its name from the classic bar and restaurant tools—a beaker for mixing and a gray spoon for plating—used to craft dishes and libations focused on quality. In addition to its robust cocktail program, Beaker & Gray offers a Cocktail of the Day, weekend brunch, and one of the city’s best happy hours, featuring twelve custom cocktails served at just $8 a pop. What to Drink: Beaker & Gray’s thoughtfully-curated cocktail list covers all of the flavor profile bases, from fruit-forward and light, to citrus-driven and refreshing, to spirit-forward and strong. The Midoriya Sour is perhaps the most compelling list on the drink, offering a modern take on one of the most famous cocktails of the ‘80s. This rendition, crafted from Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Midori, Svol aquavit, basil, pineapple, and “one for all” foam offers the best of all worlds; sweet and smoky, fruit noted and spirit forward, all with an herbaceous, balancing punch.

Gramps https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6GuqMS4cs/ The Cocktail Bar: Don’t let the sign fool you—although cold beer and air conditioning are most definitely to be found at Gramps, the bar’s delicious, handmade cocktails are really the star of the show here. Deemed the home of the city’s best Moscow Mule, this multifaceted cocktail bar serves as a backdrop for drag shows, karaoke nights, flea markets, comedy tours, and more. A rotating schedule of events can be found on Gramps’ website, as well as their regularly updated Instagram account. As Wynwood continues to explode with great places to eat and drink, Gramps is sure to remain a neighborhood staple for both locals and tourists alike.

What to Drink: As mentioned, at Gramps, it’s all about the Moscow Mule. Made with New Amsterdam vodka, fresh lime juice, homemade ginger syrup, and soda, this refreshing, easy-to-drink cocktail is just downright delicious. As they say, why fix what’s not broken? The bar also offers a rotating cocktail of the month, as well as a Slow & Low Old Fashioned, though at the end of the day, the Mule is where it’s at. Esótico Miami View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esotico Miami (@esoticomiami) The Cocktail Bar: If Hawaiian vibes, Caribbean food, and tropical takes on classic cocktails are what you’re after, then there’s no better place to go than Esótico Miami. Spearheaded by the ever-talented Daniele Dalla Pola, this South Beach gem first opened its doors in 2019—and if it keeps at the trajectory it’s going, will likely remain on go-to lists for years to come. Dalla Pola is nothing short of an expert in tropical flavors and said expertise is beautifully woven throughout the bar’s thoughtfully-crafted riffs on classic cocktails. A full food menu is also available, which promises to come in handy, should you indulge in one or more of Dalla Pola’s brightly colored concoctions. Additionally, the bar offers an impressive 14 rum flights, only to be outshone by their jaw-dropping rum selection, which spans over 500 references (making it one of the largest in the country!)